Cause of Tardeo’s Kamala building fire remains unknown: Investigation report

Mumbai: The investigation report of the January 22 fire at Tardeo’s Sachinam Heights (Kamala building) which killed 9 residents, has concluded that the cause of the fire remains unknown.

Post the investigation, what came to the fore is that the duct doors wherein TV and internet wires were connected, were left open on many floors of the 20-storey building that led to the quick spread of fire.

On January 22 evening, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal ordered an independent enquiry into the fire incident, to look into three aspects: cause of fire in consultation with chief fire officer, reasons of the spread of fire causing death of people, illegal addition / alteration in the building beyond approved plans, if any. The report of this inquiry committee was submitted to the municipal commissioner on Thursday last week, and was made public on Wednesday.

The report has suggested that a special cell should be set up within the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), which will be incharge of Form-B submissions, and checking if bi-annual fire audits are conducted in high-rise buildings.The report also suggested that the fire brigade must check if all 1443 high-rise buildings located in the island city have submitted the latest form-B, and send notices to those buildings that have not done their fire audit.

Every establishment is mandated to conduct bi-annual fire audits at the hands of third-party auditors empanelled with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and are supposed to submit the report of the audit (form-B) to the Mumbai fire Brigade.

The report has corroborated the findings of the Mumbai Fire Brigade. It has held the residents of the building responsible for flouting fire safety rules. The internal firefighting system of the building was not operational at the time of the fire, the terrace was locked, while the refuge areas were accessible and not encroached, the residents did not use them during the fire. The report has stated that the refuge area on the 8th floor of the building had some combustible scrap material stored, but that did not contribute to the fire.

Moreover, the fire spread rapidly in flat 1904 due to interior work of wood, wooden furniture, and wooden empaneling of walls, and interior alterations were made to the house by removing the kitchen wall. The report has suggested that BMC set up a committee for registering interior decorators/designers who undertake such work on homes in high rise buildings only, and make it compulsory to do interior work on homes at the hands of such registered interior decorators/designers.

The report has also suggested that private security firms hired by buildings should ensure their personnel are educated in primary fire safety. Since 2 flats on some floors were merged to make one flat, the position of the main door was changed, the report observed. In the case of flat 1904, the distance between the inspection room door and the main door was less than 2 feet.

Residents of Sachinam Heights will not be allowed to re-occupy the building until a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) is received from the fire brigade.