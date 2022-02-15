Cause of Tardeo’s Kamala building fire ‘unknown’

Mumbai: The cause of the January 22 fire in Tardeo’s Kamala building that killed 9 people and injured 21 others is yet ‘unknown’, according to the information from civic authorities. The exact location where the fire started is also ‘undetermined’.

A massive fire broke out on the 19th floor of Sachinam Heights, locally called Kamala Building, at Gowali Tank in Tardeo on January 22 at 7.26 am. The blaze gutted one apartment on the 19th floor, the common corridor on the floor and the electric duct running along the length of the building.

On the day of the fire, the Mumbai fire brigade had speculated that the fire could be a result of a shot circuit, which is the case in 70 percent of the fires in Mumbai. However, the fire brigade was unable to figure out where the fire started in the duct and travelled to the apartment on this floor, or vice-versa.

So far, officials have been unable to determine the location where the fire started, and have maintained that it could have started in the duct or the house. “However, the house was most affected by the fire as many electric appliances began to burst during the course of the fire,” officials said.

On January 22, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had ordered an inquiry into the incident and directed the administration to submit its report within 15 days. The inquiry committee is to look into three aspects: cause of the fire, reasons behind the spread of fire causing death, and any illegal addition or alteration in the building. The report is likely to be submitted on Thursday.

It has been noted that the refuge area of the building was not encroached and remained unoccupied. Besides, no major unauthorised deviation to the building plans has taken place.

Officials further said that a few walls were knocked down not as per the approved plans, but this did not contribute to the fire. “Two apartments on certain floors were merged into one by the builder after the occupation certificate was granted by BMC. However, as this was part of an MHADA ‘bonanza’ taking place at the time, with minimum area required at 300 square feet, it was done with requisite permissions from authorities,” civic officials said.

