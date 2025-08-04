MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Customs superintendent for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹10.2 lakh from a customs house agent (CHA) in exchange for clearing consignments at a port. CBI arrests Customs officer for ₹ 10.2 lakh bribe in cargo clearance case

According to agency officials, the officer was caught red-handed on Saturday while accepting the money, following a complaint that he was demanding kickbacks at the rate of ₹10 per kilogram of imported cargo. The bribes, the complainant alleged, were sought both for himself and on behalf of senior officers to ensure the “smooth clearance” of shipments.

The CBI registered a case against the superintendent and unidentified public servants and private individuals. The complaint also alleged that when bribes were refused in the past, the officer retaliated by withholding consignments and issuing threats.

The agency verified the complaint between July 25 and August 1, with independent witnesses present during the process. The officer’s alleged demands were corroborated through recorded conversations and other material evidence, officials said.

The investigation revealed that the officer had allegedly demanded ₹6 lakh — ₹5.8 lakh for his superiors and ₹20,000 for himself — for previously cleared consignments. Additionally, he had sought ₹10 lakh for facilitating the release of a consignment held at the port, and further bribes at ₹10 per kilo for future shipments.

The accused was taken into custody and is expected to be produced before a special court soon, officials added.