CBI court discharges Chhota Rajan in 1999 hotelier murder case

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Friday discharged gangster Rajendra Sadhashiv Nikalje alias Chhota Rajan in a hotelier murder case in 1999.

Rajan argued before the court that he was falsely implicated in the case and was arrested on the basis of surmises and conjunctures. The prosecution had failed to prove that the person named in the charge-sheet was him.

Special CBI judge A T Wankhede discharged Chhota Rajan from the charge of killing hotelier Narayan Venkat Pujari at Rawalpada junction in Dahisar East on October 30, 1999.

The hotelier was shot dead by four people who came on two bikes. At the time of filing of the charge-sheet against the four, Rajan was shown wanted in the case, while the other accused, deceased gangster Rohit Verma, and Pawan Agarwal were also shown absconding.

One arrested accused Ramakant Jamnasingh was tried before a special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court. However, the court acquitted him under the MCOCA and in the murder case, but convicted him for possession of illegal firearm.

Rajan’s counsel, advocates Avinash Rasal and Tushar Khandare, argued before the special court that the charge-sheet was filed against Jamnasingh which was used by the investigating officer to involve the extradited gangster in the crime registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, 120B (for conspiracy) of the MCOCA, and under the Indian Arms Act.

The investigating officer had taken undue advantage of the non-availability of the applicant and for reasons best known to them, they had involved the accused in the crimes which were already pending in the files of the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Maharashtra police against unknown accused, the counsel said.

They added that the investigation was full of doubts and there was no cogent evidence collected against the applicant. On the basis of the charge-sheet, the applicant was involved in the case.

“Prima facie, there is no evidence worth the name. The entire allegations are made on the basis of conjectures and presumptions. The investigating officer has not added any material to show the name of the applicant. There was no sanction to the MCOCA applied in the case,” they said.

From the material collected by the investigating officer it is clearly visible that the alleged offence against the accused is prima facie not maintainable. The records and documents furnished with the investigation report do not show sufficient material against the accused to proceed under the alleged offences. It is submitted that the entire allegations are made only on the basis of hearsay evidence which is not admissible in law. There is no call recording or voice of alleged Rajan and therefore, there is no connection of Rajan with the alleged claim of prosecution. There is no material to show that Rajan was running any gang as tried to be projected in this case.

The applicant denied that he was known as ‘Chhota Rajan’ as mentioned in the charge-sheet. There is nothing on record to show that the applicant is known as ‘Chhota Rajan’ as alleged in the charge-sheet. It is well-settled law that the prosecution is required to prove its allegations beyond any reasonable doubt.

The prosecution case was argued by special prosecutor Pradeep Gharat. He told the court that they had arrested Jamnasingh and seized a digital diary from him in which it had the number of Chotta Rajan after which Chhota Rajan was named in the charge-sheet.

Jamnasingh used to extort money from hoteliers, octroi inspectors and painting contractors. He used to ask these people to contact O P Singh, Guru Bhai, Nana, Rohit, etc., and Nana is Rajan’s nickname.