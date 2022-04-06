CBI likely to take custody of Anil Deshmukh today
MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to take former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh into custody on Wednesday in connection with a corruption case registered against him by the central agency in April 2021.
On April 1, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court had allowed the agency to take custody of Deshmukh, his personal secretary Vijay PalandeVaz and personal assistant Kundan Shinde, all arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case, from Arthur Road jail where they are currently lodged.
The CBI took custody of Palande and Shinde, but could not take in Deshmukh as he was admitted to Sir JJ Group of Hospitals on April 2 after he allegedly had a fall in the jail on March 30, resulting in a shoulder dislocation.
The state-run hospital discharged Deshmukh on Tuesday afternoon and sent him back to jail.
CBI registered the corruption case against the Nationalist Congress Party leader on April 21, 2021 based on allegations of corruption levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.
In a letter to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on March 20, 2021, Singh alleged that Deshmukh instructed certain Mumbai police officers, including assistant inspector Sachin Vaze, to collect ₹100 crore every month from Mumbai’s restaurants and bars.
Subsequently, the ED also registered a money laundering case against Deshmukh, son Hrishikesh and others. On Deshmukh’s instructions, Vaze allegedly called a meeting of Mumbai bar owners, and collected ₹4.7 crore from them between December 2020 and February 2021 to ‘avoid’ police interference.
In his statement to the ED, Vaze revealed that he handed over the “extorted money” in two instalments to Kundan Shinde.
On June 26 last year, ED arrested Shinde and Deshmukh’s personal secretary Sanjeev Palande, and on August 23, filed a charge sheet against them. Vaze is also an accused in the charge sheet.
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
Eye witness in Congress councillor's murder found hanging; CBI to probe
An eye witness in Congress councillor Tapan Kandu's murder was found dead on Wednesday morning in West Bengal's Purulia district, police said. The body of a close associate of Kandu, Niranjan Baishnab, was found hanging from the ceiling in his house in Jhalda's Baishabpara, they said. Baishnab's body was found on a day the Congress called a 12-hour bandh in Jhalda over Kandu's killing, and TMC forming the civic board in the town.
Babul Supriyo faces ‘minority’ challenge in Kolkata by-poll
Kolkata: Babul Supriyo, who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party last year after being dropped from the Union council of ministers and joined West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, faces a tough contest in the April 12 by-poll to Kolkata's Ballygunge assembly seat. Mukherjee won the seat first as a Congress candidate in a 1971 by-poll and retained it a year later. Supriyo faces a tough challenge given the demographics of the constituency.
