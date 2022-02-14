CBI to grill Vaze in Deshmukh’s corruption case

Mumbai A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Monday granted permission to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to record the statement of dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze in connection with the corruption case against former home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Vaze has been arrested by NIA in connection with the Antilia explosives scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case and lodged inTaloja jail in Navi Mumbai.

Special Judge A T Wankhede allowed the central agency to question the dismissed Mumbai police officer on February 15 and 16.

The special court directed the jail superintendent of Taloja to allow CBI officers to question Vaze within the jail itself.

Vaze had recently written to Enforcement Directorate (ED), expressing his willingness to become an approver in the money laundering case against Deshmukh.

The CBI has registered a case against Deshmukh, the then home minister and others for the offence punishable under section 120-B of the IPC and section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The special court also allowed CBI to again question Deshmukh’s personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde.

Advocate Shekhar Jagtap and Sairuchita Choudhary, who appeared for Palande, informed the court that the agency cannot be given blanket permission and needs to give specific dates to the court.

In a letter written to the chief minister and others on March 20, Param Bir Singh, the former police commissioner of Mumbai, had alleged that Deshmukh instructed some Mumbai police officers, including dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Vaze, to collect an amount of ₹100 crore every month from bar owners in the city.

On Deshmukh’s instructions, Vaze had purportedly called a meeting of orchestra bar owners and demanded ₹3 lakh each from them.

ED has stated in its charge sheet that Vaze had, on Deshmukh’s instructions, collected ₹4.7 crore from various orchestra bar owners between December 2020 and February 2021, and handed over the extorted money to Shinde and subsequently, a part of the amount was routed to the charitable trust of Deshmukh in Nagpur through various shell companies as donations.

Deshmukh has been arrested by the ED on November 2, 2021, in the money laundering case against him.