MUMBAI: The sports complex at University of Mumbai’s Kalina campus, which promises world-class facilities for its students, is under scrutiny after a cement slab collapsed in the multipurpose hall during a volleyball tournament on Saturday. The players of the inter-school and junior college match were playing at a safe distance from the spot and remained unhurt. Cement slab collapses in MU’s sports complex

University officials quickly clarified the complete slab did not collapse, and only a portion of it fell due to bricks loosening from a nearby wall.

The multi-purpose hall, which features maplewood flooring, has seen some of its wooden strips replaced with cheaper alternatives, pointed out Yuva Sena members. Additionally, plaster has been peeling off in several areas. Senate member of the MU and Yuva Sena leader Pradeep Sawant said Yuva Sena UBT are demanding accountability from the contractor who was responsible for repairs and maintenance that were carried out in June and July 2024.

“On Saturday, as the structural integrity of the complex was questioned, panic spread among students, though no spectators or players were near the corner where the wall collapsed. The incident has prompted calls for a thorough structural audit of the complex,” he said. Senate Members of MU, including Sawant, Shashikant Jhore, and Mayur Panchal visited the site and noted parents and children present in the area at the time and called for urgent attention to the situation.