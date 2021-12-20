Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Central agencies acting against Oppn leaders at Fadnavis’s behest: Nawab Malik

The Maharashtra minister also said the BJP has sensed defeat in the UP elections and has influenced central agencies to act against opposition Samajwadi Party leaders in the northern state
Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik attends a press conference in Mumbai. (HT/ File photo)
Updated on Dec 20, 2021 03:58 PM IST
ByNaresh Kamath

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Monday accused central agencies of acting against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s opponents at former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s behest.

“From the last seven years, Fadnavis has been directing the central agencies to take action against the BJP’s opponents. (Nationalist Congress Party chief) Sharad Pawar was given notice and now I am the latest target,” said Malik. “It is our demand that Fadnavis be appointed the OSD (officer on special duty) of these agencies. (BJP leader) Kirit Somaiya, who is shouting against us, should be appointed as the spokesperson for the agencies.”

Malik said he will not be cowed down by the harassment of the agencies. He added Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will complete its five-year tenure. Malik said BJP has sensed defeat in Uttar Pradesh elections and has influenced central agencies to act against Opposition Samajwadi Party leaders in the northern state.

Malik earlier levelled a series of allegations against the Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede.

BJP legislator Ram Kadam said the central agencies were acting as watchdogs to the alleged wrongdoings of the MVA ministers and initiating action. “The MVA government is also inquiring against us but we are ready to face any fair probe.”

