Central govt will be removed from power if they misuse authority: Saamana
Mumbai Attacking the relentless deployment of central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against ministers of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and its leaders, the Shiv Sena warned that if this continued, the central government would be removed from power for misusing its authority.
Referring to the ED’s raids on Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra transport minister Anil Parab, an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana, said on Saturday that the action was prompted by charges that Parab owned a resort at Dapoli in Ratnagiri.
“Parab had claimed with documentary evidence that he is not linked to this resort. Even then, it is evident that Parab is being targeted by the ED and the union environment ministry by claiming that several rules have been violated in it,” it added.
The newspaper, which has Shiv Sena president and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi as the editor and Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut as the executive editor, said that Parab had clarified after the raids that the resort belonged to one of his friends. The property was yet to open and hence, there was no question of it discharging sewage into the sea as was being claimed.
“An agency like the ED, which is supposed to investigate financial fraud, is conducting raids on the pretext that sewage water was discharged into the sea. This is a fit case for the intervention of Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi. This cannot be called statecraft,” it pointed out.
“If it is a question of the environment or of illegal discharge of sewage, then the ED’s must start a special branch on the banks of the Ganga-Yamuna. During the pandemic, it was not sewage water that was flowing in the Ganga, but thousands of rotting dead bodies. This affected human lives and also the ecosystem of the Ganga,” it charged, in a swipe at the Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath regimes for their handling of the pandemic. The editorial questioned why this had not come to the notice of the ED and the environment ministry and further asked whether it would conduct raids against the Adityanath government.
Without naming BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, the Sena said that he “issued threats in the name of ED and the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and action took place accordingly,” which created questions about “if these central agencies were puppets in the hands of the BJP regime.” On the other hand, BJP leaders, against whom action was taken by the Maharashtra Police were getting relief from the courts. “If it continues like this, this (BJP-led) government will be swept away like the dead bodies in the Ganga,” the editorial charged, while accusing the union government of vendetta politics.
Meanwhile, speaking to reporters at Kolhapur on Saturday, Sanjay Raut charged that former home minister Anil Deshmukh and incumbent minister Nawab Malik, who belong to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), had been arrested for political reasons. He added that the raids on Parab were part of vendetta politics.
-
This state has India's largest gold reserves, says Geological Survey of India
A survey by the Geological Survey of India has stated that gold reserve of around 222.88 million tonnes including 27.6 tonnes of mineral-rich ore are present in Jamui district of Bihar, PTI reported. “The state Mines and Geology Department is in consultation with agencies engaged in exploration, including GSI and the National Mineral Development Corporation, for exploration of gold reserves in Jamui,” Additional Chief Secretary cum Mines Commissioner Harjot Kaur Bamhrah told the agency.
-
Pune woman killed, husband injured after being hit by car
The Wanowrie police have booked a man for rash and negligent driving after the car he was driving killed the wife of a senior citizen in the area on Friday. The couple was walking on the road at the time of the accident. According to the police, Narendrasingh Negi (63) and Vishwambari Negi (60) were walking on the road in front of SRPF group two gate when a speeding car knocked them from behind.
-
Panel to probe namaz offered on college campus in Aligarh
Agra The principal of Shri Varshney College in Aligarh has constituted a fact -finding committee to probe the incident of 'namaz' having been offered on the campus by an assistant professor of the law department earlier this week. Meanwhile, youth wing leaders of BJP in Aligarh have demanded police action against the assistant professor within 48 hours, alleging that he had deliberately attempted to cause differences on the college campus which was meant for education.
-
Amravati man booked for stalking woman athlete
The Bhosari police have booked a man for stalking and harassing a woman athlete whom he had met in Assam. The crime took place between March 20 till May 26 this year, police stated. The victim has lodged a complaint under the Indian Penal Code 354 (a) and 354 (d) against the accused who is a resident of Amravati. Fed up with the constant harassment, an FIR was lodged against the accused.
-
Muslim scholars voice concern over prevailing atmosphere in country
MEERUT On the first day of the two-day conference of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind in Deoband town of Saharanpur on Saturday, Muslim scholars expressed concern about the prevailing atmosphere of hate in the country. The conference will also pass resolutions on the concluding day. Addressing the gathering, former MP and president of the organisation Maulana Mehmood Madni said, “You can't douse fire with fire and hate can be defeated only by spreading love and affection.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics