Central investigating agencies acting like Nazis, alleges Sena in mouthpiece

MUMBAI: In its latest criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government, the Shiv Sena has equated the country’s central investigating agencies with German dictator Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Party. The Maharashtra-based Sena made the observation in an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana on Friday.

The editorial came two days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Maharashtra minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on multiple charges, including money laundering and terror funding.

The Shiv Sena mouthpiece claimed that Malik was framed because he was speaking out against the BJP and the central investigating bodies.

“It was god’s wish that the BJP should not come to power in Maharsahtra. In 2024, it seems to be Lord Ram’s wish that [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi, [home minister Amit] Shah and their Nazi army should not come back to power [at the Centre]... The deception used to frame one cabinet minister was a murder of democracy,” the Saamana editorial said.

It also said, “Nawab Malik emerged out of the ED office with a smile on his face, without any fear, and gave a slogan by waving his fist [that] he will not bow down before lies, [that he] will keep fighting and emerge victorious. The defeat of Hitlers’s Nazi army is inevitable.”

The Maharashtra unit of BJP does not respond to criticism made in the Sena mouthpiece as a policy, a party spokesperson said.

Over the past couple of years, several leaders of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, as well as some legislators and ministers have faced action from the ED and the income tax department for various alleged offences. Many Shiv Sena and NCP leaders have been on the radar of multiple central agencies.

“The central agencies are acting like slaves and are [being] used to decimate political opponents... What kind of politics is this?” the editorial questioned. “It is surprising that the current rulers do not bear in mind that the way the Nazi demon rose, it ended as well. The central agencies are working like Nazi forces now...”

