Central Railway to carry out 24 hrs mega block between Kalva-Diva on Sunday

Mumbai: Passengers travelling on the Central Railway will face commuting inconveniences due to a 24-hour railway block, starting from 2am on Sunday till 2am on Monday between Kalva and Diva railway stations.

The block will be operated by the railways to construct the fifth and sixth railway lines between Thane and Diva railway stations. During the period, semi-fast railway train services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Kalyan will be diverted on the fast railway line between Kalyan and Mulund and will not halt at Thakurli, Kopar, Mumbra and Kalva railway stations.

Suburban services will not be available at Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations during the block period.

“Passengers boarding from Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli railway station are advised to board trains from Thane, Diva, Dombivli and Kalyan station,” informed Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railway adding, “We have arranged to operate buses in coordination with municipal transport corporations.”

14 outstation trains will be cancelled during the block period, three outstation trains will be cancelled on Saturday, nine trains on Sunday and two trains will be cancelled on Monday. Four outstation trains will also be short terminated. Earlier the Central Railway on December 19 had taken an 18-hour block for the construction work of fifth and sixth Thane and Diva railway stations. The fifth and sixth railway lines project between Thane and Diva is a part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project(MUTP 2B) that got approval in 2008.