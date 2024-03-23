 Chahal appointed CMO in-charge | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Chahal appointed CMO in-charge

ByYogesh Naik
Mar 23, 2024 07:12 AM IST

An IAS officer of the 1989 batch, Chahal took over as BMC commissioner on May 8, 2020, replacing Praveen Pardeshi. He earned praise for handling civic governance during the pandemic

Mumbai: Former Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, who was transferred following stern directives from the Election Commission of India (ECI), was on Friday appointed as additional chief secretary in-charge of the chief minister’s office (CMO), while former additional commissioner P Velrasu was appointed as secretary, social welfare department.

July 14, 2020: Iqbal Singh Chahal, takes charge as the New BMC Commissioner on May 8, 2020.

An IAS officer of the 1989 batch, Chahal took over as BMC commissioner on May 8, 2020, replacing Praveen Pardeshi. He earned praise for handling civic governance during the pandemic.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray who has been critical of Chahal, posted on X: “Exactly as I predicted two days ago, corrupt former MC of BMC is now appointed in the Chief Minister Secretariat. Corrupt former MC to assist CM (Contractor Mantri). The promotion is for assisting their favoured contractors to loot Mumbai.”

Though Chahal was supposed to be transferred last year, chief minister Eknath Shinde preferred to continue with him as the civic chief. After the Lok Sabha poll schedule was announced this month, the ECI ordered the state government to transfer Chahal as well as other civic commissioners and additional or deputy municipal commissioners who had served more than three years or completed four years in a district. The state government approached the ECI twice thereafter, urging it to exempt all commissioners from transfer as they were involved in monsoon preparedness. But the commission insisted on transfers, following which Chahal was shifted out of the BMC.

Chahal, who handed over charge as BMC commissioner to Bhushan Gagrani on Wednesday, is already empanelled as secretary to the government of India. He has a chance of becoming the state chief secretary before he retires in 2026, said a senior official.

