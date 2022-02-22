Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Cheating case against Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation deputy commissioner giving fake certificates to get government job
mumbai news

Cheating case against Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation deputy commissioner giving fake certificates to get government job

Cheating case was registered against the deputy municipal commissioner of Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation for allegedly providing fake educational certificates to get a government job; it was found that the official claimed that he was born in June 1972 while in reality he was born in 1970
Cheating case against Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation deputy commissioner giving fake certificates to get government job. (HT FILE)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 08:11 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thane

A cheating case was registered against the deputy municipal commissioner of Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) for allegedly providing fake educational certificates to get a government job.

The officer, Yuwraj Bhadane, is also the PRO of UMC. The Ulhasnagar police are verifying the documents.

The issue of fake certificates was uncovered by social activist Dilip Malvankar. Bhadane also had several other cases registered against him in various civic matters.

The issue of fake certificates was taken up for discussion in the general body meeting of UMC. The members of the general body had passed an order to file a case against Bhadane.

A police official from Ulhasnagar police station said, “The UMC authorities formed an inquiry committee to look into the complaint of Malvankar. The committee found that the birth certificate that he had submitted claimed that he was born in June 1972. However, in reality, he was born in 1970. So, all the documents he submitted with the birth year 1972 including his educational degrees are fake.”

RELATED STORIES

The UMC then approached the Ulhasnagar Police station and filed a case of cheating against Bhadane.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP