Cheating case against Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation deputy commissioner giving fake certificates to get government job

A cheating case was registered against the deputy municipal commissioner of Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) for allegedly providing fake educational certificates to get a government job.

The officer, Yuwraj Bhadane, is also the PRO of UMC. The Ulhasnagar police are verifying the documents.

The issue of fake certificates was uncovered by social activist Dilip Malvankar. Bhadane also had several other cases registered against him in various civic matters.

The issue of fake certificates was taken up for discussion in the general body meeting of UMC. The members of the general body had passed an order to file a case against Bhadane.

A police official from Ulhasnagar police station said, “The UMC authorities formed an inquiry committee to look into the complaint of Malvankar. The committee found that the birth certificate that he had submitted claimed that he was born in June 1972. However, in reality, he was born in 1970. So, all the documents he submitted with the birth year 1972 including his educational degrees are fake.”

The UMC then approached the Ulhasnagar Police station and filed a case of cheating against Bhadane.