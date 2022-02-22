Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Cheating case against Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation deputy commissioner giving fake certificates to get government job
mumbai news

Cheating case against Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation deputy commissioner giving fake certificates to get government job

Cheating case was registered against the deputy municipal commissioner of Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation for allegedly providing fake educational certificates to get a government job; it was found that the official claimed that he was born in June 1972 while in reality he was born in 1970
Cheating case against Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation deputy commissioner giving fake certificates to get government job. (HT FILE)
Cheating case against Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation deputy commissioner giving fake certificates to get government job. (HT FILE)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 08:11 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Thane

A cheating case was registered against the deputy municipal commissioner of Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) for allegedly providing fake educational certificates to get a government job.

The officer, Yuwraj Bhadane, is also the PRO of UMC. The Ulhasnagar police are verifying the documents.

The issue of fake certificates was uncovered by social activist Dilip Malvankar. Bhadane also had several other cases registered against him in various civic matters.

The issue of fake certificates was taken up for discussion in the general body meeting of UMC. The members of the general body had passed an order to file a case against Bhadane.

A police official from Ulhasnagar police station said, “The UMC authorities formed an inquiry committee to look into the complaint of Malvankar. The committee found that the birth certificate that he had submitted claimed that he was born in June 1972. However, in reality, he was born in 1970. So, all the documents he submitted with the birth year 1972 including his educational degrees are fake.”

The UMC then approached the Ulhasnagar Police station and filed a case of cheating against Bhadane.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out