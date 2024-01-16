Mumbai: The only public toilet in the Bhimwadi slum settlement in Chembur is grappling with septic tank problems, causing residents to rely on BMC’s cleaning every 15 days or resort to open defecation due to the unbearable conditions. Chembur slum toilet faces septic tank issues, residents struggle

“The toilets all clog and choke up, emitting the most awful smells,” said Bhagyashree Varak, who lives in the slum. “There’s dirty water swimming to its brim in it. There’s no way we can use it. So we’re compelled to only use the washroom when we’re at work or go outside near the nallah here.”

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Despite being a relatively new construction, replacing the previous toilet, the current facility faces persistent challenges. Rajesh Jadhav, another resident said, “Around 250 to 300 homes are there in the area. Most of them use the toilet, which does not have a tank that’s big enough and is not properly connected to a drainage line, because of shoddy work by the contractor. The septic tank fills up quickly, and then we have to complain to the BMC and wait for them to respond to our complaints, and only then we can go back to using it.” Even that runs into issues. Varak said, “Complaining to the BMC hardly helps. It was only when we went with a delegation of around 10 people on Sunday that they sent a machine to clean it on Monday.”

Satish Waghmare of Bhim Shakti Jhopadpatti Vikas Sangh, agreed, stating, “The BMC’s machine has visited only two to three times so far.” During the toilet’s construction, his organisation had initially agreed with the BMC to handle its day-to-day operations, but the process has not yet commenced. Waghmare mentioned, “Currently, the BMC has tasked Dattak Vasti workers with cleaning, but they only come once in 15 days.”