Children make up 5% to 6% of Covid positive cases in Navi Mumbai: NMMC

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has stated that around 150 to 200 new Covid cases among children are registered daily. This is around 5% to 6% of the total positive cases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In this month so far, 683 paediatric cases were found positive. Presently, of the total 6,758 active patients, 433 are paediatric cases.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said, “Compared to the second wave, there is a slight increase in the percentage of paediatric cases but overall percentage of 0-18 years age group remains less. But the absolute numbers of positive paediatric cases are indeed more.”

The CIDCO Exhibition Centre-II facility is converted into a paediatric facility to isolate and treat the paediatric cases exclusively. “Though there are no critical paediatric cases, it is important for the children between 15 years and 18 years to get vaccinated. This third wave is a proof of how vaccination has helped in reducing the severity of the Covid cases even in patients with comorbidities,” a health officer from NMMC said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the span of four days, NMMC has been able to vaccinate 36,356 youth aged between 15 years and 18 years. “The response from the youth is good and we expect a similar response even in the coming days,” the officer added.

Of the 36,356 youth, only 560 of them opted to get vaccinated from private hospitals while the rest got their first jabs from the drive organised by the NMMC in 206 schools. A total of 72,823 children in this age group are expected to get jabbed by the corporation.

Dr Vijay Yewale, member of Maharashtra paediatric task force and a practicing paediatrician in Navi Mumbai, said, “During the third wave, the Covid spread is faster than what it was during the second wave. Yet, the criticality of the cases and deaths reported are far less than what it was during the second wave. The reason behind it is only vaccination. Almost 100% of the eligible population above 18 years in Navi Mumbai have received their vaccination. But now, even those above 15 years can get vaccinated and every child in that age group should get their jabs. The vaccine is extremely safe, just like other vaccinations. No vaccine is ever recommended to the public without being sure that it is safe. There is no reason for anyone to have any kind of doubts or suspicions regarding the vaccine and even if anyone faces any doubt, they should get in touch with their respective doctors.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Upendra Kinjawdekar, National President of Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) and a practicing doctor from Navi Mumbai, said, “Every child is being vaccinated right from the birth in a time-bound manner for various diseases. After various trials and ensuring the safety, the vaccine is now permitted for above 15 years as well and in Navi Mumbai, apart from the schools, it is also available at mobile vans totally free of cost. Every parent should encourage their eligible child to take vaccination.”