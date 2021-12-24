Christmas celebrations in Thane, Navi Mumbai with all Covid protocols in place

Following the recent State government guidelines, churches in Thane and Navi Mumbai conducted Christmas Eve mass with half the capacity. While shops and home chefs selling Christmas goodies were loaded with orders this year unlike last year, markets also saw many shoppers as the holiday season coincided with the weekend.

“We have issued passes for the night vigil. Only those who are fully vaccinated were allowed to attend the Christmas eve mass and the morning after. We ensure to follow all Covid protocols and provide sanitation facilities within the church,” said Father Venancio Mascarenhas, Parish priest, St Joseph’s Church, CBD Belapur.

Similarly, at St John the Baptist Church in Thane, there were mass at different time schedules through the day so that more people could visit the church. At the same time, all Covid protocols were in place.

Shops and market areas saw huge crowds with people purchasing Christmas decorative materials and goodies.

“Last year, owing to the pandemic, there were many who preferred either low-key celebrations or tried making traditional sweets at home for Christmas. We hardly got any orders. However, this year, there is a huge demand for cakes and goodies,” said Roxanne Lewis, a 25-year-old resident of Thane.

Meanwhile, the students of Kalyan’s Zilla Parishad School in Manivali celebrated Christmas in a different spirit. Instead of using plastic Santa masks, they made use of clay or mud to mould Santa masks. They painted it and used them as masks in the Christmas spirit.

“It was a fun experiment. We realised that this clay could be easily moulded and used for different activities. We were also taught how we should avoid plastic usage and stick to natural elements,” said Sanchit Pawar, student of Class 6 at Manivali Zilla Parishad School.