MUMBAI: The Chunabhatti police have busted a major international racket involving mobile phones stolen across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) that were then smuggled into Bangladesh and sold there. Eight people, including two from West Bengal, have been arrested, and 183 stolen handsets worth around ₹30 lakh have been recovered. Chunabhatti police bust cross-border mobile theft racket

According to the police, the gang members acted as aggregators for disposing of stolen mobile handsets by transporting them across the border to Bangladesh after changing their International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers, which are unique 15-digit codes assigned to every mobile device.

Sameer Shaikh, deputy commissioner of police (zone 6), said that six of the arrested accused are Mumbai and Navi Mumbai residents—Sachin Gaikwad, Tausif Siddiqui, Amar Shankar, Nisar Alam, Sadiq Shaikh, and Murshid Siddiqui. The remaining two, picked up from Kolkata, were identified as Pradip Gupta and Azzizur Rehman.

“Six more persons are involved in the racket,” said Mrityunjay Hiremath, assistant commissioner of police, Nehrunagar Nagar division. “Some of them are Indian residents who used to buy the stolen phones in the country, and others are Bangladeshi nationals who purchased the stolen Indian mobile phones from them and sold the handsets in Bangladesh,” he added.

The police said the racket came to light when they started investigating the theft of an iPhone valued at ₹35,000 that was stolen in August 2025. “While investigating the case, we learnt that the phone was being used by a person who had purchased it from Sachin Gaikwad, a Bhandup resident,” said Swapnil Damre, assistant police inspector at the Chunabhatti police station.

Damre, who played a crucial role in the investigation, said that when they reached Gaikwad, they learnt that his family was purchasing mobile phones stolen from across the city and suburbs and selling the handsets to a group that supplied the stock outside the country.

Through Gaikwad, the police reached the main accused, Tausif Siddiqui, who hails from Govandi and was arrested by the Mumbai crime branch in the past for reselling stolen phones after changing their IMEI numbers. Changing the IMEI creates a new identity for the handset and makes it impossible for investigating agencies to track it.

After spending around four months behind bars, the Govandi resident stopped changing the IMEI numbers but continued to be part of the racket by acting as an intermediary to collect stolen phones and supply them to gang members in West Bengal, from where the handsets were routed illegally to Bangladesh.

“Siddiqui had purchased a room in Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai, where he had hired one mechanic, Nisar, to refurbish the stolen mobile handsets. In the room, the mechanic used to change the screen guards and covers of the stolen mobile phones, after which they were supplied to Kolkata via (on-demand logistics platform) Porter,” said Rajkumar Powar, the investigating officer of the case.

In Kolkata, Pradip Gupta received the stock and passed it on to Azzizur Anisur Rehman. “Rehman had contacts in Bangladesh. His agents, mostly Bangladeshi nationals, took the stolen phones from Kolkata to Bangladesh by boats, crossing border-region rivers illegally,” said Powar. The phones are also transported to Bangladesh via trains, apart from boats, police said.

Police officers said Bangladesh is a vast market for used or refurbished mobiles, as they cost 30%-35% more in the country compared with India. The gang took advantage of the high demand for cheaper, second-hand phones in the neighbouring country and earned quick money by diverting stolen mobile handsets from Indian metros to Bangladesh.

“Due to higher import duties, lesser manufacturing and high demand, the prices of mobile phones are higher in Bangladesh, as compared to India. This helps the accused get good money for the stolen phones,” Damre said. “Thieves often target costlier phones. Very few of them are damaged and, therefore, usually fetch good prices.”

In July 2024, the crime branch had arrested Tausif and recovered around 162 stolen mobile phones from him and his associates. After coming out on bail in December, he started this new venture of transporting stolen phones to Bangladesh from January, said Damre.

This racket has been operational since January and is suspected of having shipped thousands of stolen phones across the border. The police are now approaching central agencies to arrest six wanted accused—all Bangladeshi nationals—and hope they will soon be apprehended and brought to book.

Damre said the police have now started tracking stolen or lost mobile handsets across the country through the central government’s newly launched portal, Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR), as it helps by sending a message once a SIM card is inserted and the phone is put to use again.

CEIR also helps block the reuse of lost or stolen phones. After the portal’s introduction, the number of mobile thefts went down, but after realising that CEIR cannot block phone usage outside the country, the thieves found a market for stolen Indian phones in Bangladesh and started shipping phones stolen in India outside the country.