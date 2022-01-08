CIDCO appointed as Special Planning Authority for Khopta New Town notified area

The Government of Maharashtra (GoM) has appointed City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) as the Special Planning Authority for Khopta New Town notified area comprising 32 villages.

Accordingly, CIDCO has published a notice with the intention of preparing the draft development plan for the development of New Khopta Town.

The primary objective of the development plan is to develop world-class infrastructure and to create the development opportunities for various sectors. The development plan of six villages that is already approved and the development plan of the remaining 26 villages should comply with the Unified Development Control Promotion Regulations.

Therefore, while preparing the development plan of 26 villages, the development plan of six villages also needs to be revised and suitable changes would be made.

The Khopta New Town notified area lies between Navi Mumbai and CIDCO’s Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA). After the planned development of the area with world-class infrastructure, it would rise to a well-planned city.

CIDCO vice-chairman and managing director, Sanjay Mukherjee, said, “To draft the development plan, CIDCO has requested the Gram Panchayats to provide complete information of the villages. The Development Plan (DP) and the Development Control Regulations (DCR) will be prepared in the stipulated time frame as per the guidelines in the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, and suggestions and objections will be invited. After due consultation over the received suggestions and objections, the development plan will then be submitted to the Government of Maharashtra for its approval. Only after the approval of the GoM, CIDCO will formulate policies for the implementation of infrastructure facilities in Khopta area.