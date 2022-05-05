Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CIDCO invites bids for lease of plots marked for veterinary hospitals in Navi Mumbai

CIDCO has invited bids for lease of plots marked for veterinary hospitals in Navi Mumbai. Two plots where the hospitals are proposed to be constructed are situated in Sanpada and Kharghar. (For representational purposes only) (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on May 05, 2022 07:28 PM IST
BySameera Kapoor Munshi, Navi Mumbai

The long-pending demand by animal lovers and pet owners for having a veterinary hospital in Navi Mumbai will soon be addressed as the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has identified two plots to be leased for the same.

CIDCO has sought tender bids to lease the plot to individuals or organisations keen on constructing a veterinary hospital.

“CIDCO is inviting bids for the lease of plots earmarked for veterinary hospitals at various nodes of the city. We have listed the eligibility criteria and conditions under which the scheme is to be executed,” said the chief PRO CIDCO, Priya Ratambe.

Two plots where the hospitals are proposed to be constructed are situated in Sanpada and Kharghar. An area admeasuring 201sqm at plot No. 21, Sanpada Sector 20, Sanpada and an area admeasuring 299sqm at plot No 72H, Kharghar Sector 11 are to be leased by the developing body for veterinary hospital.

“The plot is to be used for setting up a full-fledged animal hospital equipped with a diagnostic centre, pathology lab, X-ray clinic among others.” informed the PRO.

Animal lovers expressed delight with the announcement. “It was long-needed and therefore a welcoming move from CIDCO. There are no veterinary hospitals in the city,” said Anarjit Chauhan, an animal activist.

