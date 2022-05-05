CIDCO invites bids for lease of plots marked for veterinary hospitals in Navi Mumbai
The long-pending demand by animal lovers and pet owners for having a veterinary hospital in Navi Mumbai will soon be addressed as the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has identified two plots to be leased for the same.
CIDCO has sought tender bids to lease the plot to individuals or organisations keen on constructing a veterinary hospital.
“CIDCO is inviting bids for the lease of plots earmarked for veterinary hospitals at various nodes of the city. We have listed the eligibility criteria and conditions under which the scheme is to be executed,” said the chief PRO CIDCO, Priya Ratambe.
Two plots where the hospitals are proposed to be constructed are situated in Sanpada and Kharghar. An area admeasuring 201sqm at plot No. 21, Sanpada Sector 20, Sanpada and an area admeasuring 299sqm at plot No 72H, Kharghar Sector 11 are to be leased by the developing body for veterinary hospital.
“The plot is to be used for setting up a full-fledged animal hospital equipped with a diagnostic centre, pathology lab, X-ray clinic among others.” informed the PRO.
Animal lovers expressed delight with the announcement. “It was long-needed and therefore a welcoming move from CIDCO. There are no veterinary hospitals in the city,” said Anarjit Chauhan, an animal activist.
With rising fuel prices, more opt for electric vehicles in Thane
With the increasing fuel prices in the country, many are opting for electric vehicles and the demand for the same is at an all-time high in Thane city. The number of e-vehicles registered in Thane city gradually increased from 38 in 2018 to 107 in 2019 and 168 in 2020. Last year, 934 e-vehicles were registered in Thane. Among these, the highest number of registration was done in December.
Dedicated cycle tracks to come up in Thane, Kalyan
The Thane Municipal Corporation and Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation are working towards setting up a dedicated cycle track in their respective civic bodies. KDMC, as part of its smart road project, has included a 4.10km cycle track on both sides of the road. Lack of maintenance led to the space being used for parking. A similar track was developed in Wagle Estate as well. It lasted for a few months and later gave in to parking.
Spice of Life | Thank you for our daily cuppa, humble milkman
He visits your house every day at a fixed hour yet I guarantee you will not be able to identify the man if you happen to cross him on the street. Clinomaniacs like me who find it hard to give up the guilty pleasures of a warm bed without their morning cuppa owe it to the regularity and punctuality of this man. He is none other than your unpretentious and on the dot milkman.
25-year-old arrested for stabbing step-mother to death in Mumbra
A 25-year-old man allegedly stabbed The accused, Kayum Khan, a Kausa resident's step-mother to death in Mumbra for not allowing his father to help him financially. Khan is unemployed and dependent on his father's income. His step-mother, Shahenaj Bano Kayuum Khan, 52, was the resident of the same area. According to Mumbra police officials, on April 29, the accused went to his father's house asking for money when the deceased refused. The furious accused took out a knife and stabbed her.
Delhi Startup Policy: CM promises aid for budding entrepreneurs | Details here
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched the 'Delhi Startup Policy' under which the government aims to promote entrepreneurship in the national capital by providing financial assistance to build a successful business. Under the new policy, the government will also form a 20-member task force which will assist budding entrepreneurs in setting up their businesses. Hope the "policy will lead to a boom in the start-up sector in Delhi," Kejriwal said in the virtual briefing.
