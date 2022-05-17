CIDCO MD assures to resolve water woes in Kharghar, Taloja by May 31

Following regular complaints of water scarcity in Kharghar and Taloja areas, CIDCO MD Sanjay Mukherjee has assured, through his tweets, that the scarcity would be resolved by May 31.

This is the deadline for the work of pressure conduit at Hetwane Dam to provide 30MLD of water that also is the current deficit attributed by CIDCO.

Mukherjee chose to address the issue of water scarcity in Kharghar-Taloja belt on Sunday through his 20-odd tweets. Mukherjee also informed that a series of actions are being taken to not only end the water supply issue but also augment the overall supply to 484MLD by 2025 end.

The augmentation of the supply network is to be accomplished by executing the multi-crore dam projects of Kondhane Dam and Balganga Dam.

The total demand of water in the CIDCO area is 289MLD and multiple authorities like NMMC, MJP and MIDC are said to be looking into the supply. While CIDCO is stated to be in constant coordination with all the agencies concerned for effective transmission and distribution, the shortage of water is pegged at 35MLD.

“Fifteen MLD from Patalganga and 15MLD from Hetwane are the shortage while additionally, five MLD from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is also not available due to the requirement in their area,” said Mukherjee.

CIDCO is said to have taken measures such as upgradation of pipelines to improve distribution and prevent leakages, disconnection of unauthorised connections, enforcing meter system, identifying unauthorised pumps, implementing different water supply hours, and commissioning of ESR in Kharghar.

“An agreement is under way to allocate an additional 120MLD from Hetwane Dam at an estimated cost of ₹119.80Cr. Water auditing is also under way and recommendations from the agency will also be incorporated. Further, by 2024-25, additional 69MLD is to be commissioned with the Nhava Sheva Water Supply Scheme Phase 3 project,” Mukherjee added.

Residents, however, continue to be doubtful and term the interaction as a mere propaganda. Mangesh Ranawade, chairman, Kharghar Taloja Welfare Association, added, “It would have been better if the MD held a joint meeting with the residents so as to have a direct interaction. This is nothing but propaganda and since similar assurances were given last year, we will have to wait and see how much of them will be fulfilled. From February to May 15, the expenses on water tankers in my society has reached ₹30 lakh.”