CIDCO MD assures to resolve water woes in Kharghar, Taloja by May 31
Following regular complaints of water scarcity in Kharghar and Taloja areas, CIDCO MD Sanjay Mukherjee has assured, through his tweets, that the scarcity would be resolved by May 31.
This is the deadline for the work of pressure conduit at Hetwane Dam to provide 30MLD of water that also is the current deficit attributed by CIDCO.
Mukherjee chose to address the issue of water scarcity in Kharghar-Taloja belt on Sunday through his 20-odd tweets. Mukherjee also informed that a series of actions are being taken to not only end the water supply issue but also augment the overall supply to 484MLD by 2025 end.
The augmentation of the supply network is to be accomplished by executing the multi-crore dam projects of Kondhane Dam and Balganga Dam.
The total demand of water in the CIDCO area is 289MLD and multiple authorities like NMMC, MJP and MIDC are said to be looking into the supply. While CIDCO is stated to be in constant coordination with all the agencies concerned for effective transmission and distribution, the shortage of water is pegged at 35MLD.
“Fifteen MLD from Patalganga and 15MLD from Hetwane are the shortage while additionally, five MLD from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is also not available due to the requirement in their area,” said Mukherjee.
CIDCO is said to have taken measures such as upgradation of pipelines to improve distribution and prevent leakages, disconnection of unauthorised connections, enforcing meter system, identifying unauthorised pumps, implementing different water supply hours, and commissioning of ESR in Kharghar.
“An agreement is under way to allocate an additional 120MLD from Hetwane Dam at an estimated cost of ₹119.80Cr. Water auditing is also under way and recommendations from the agency will also be incorporated. Further, by 2024-25, additional 69MLD is to be commissioned with the Nhava Sheva Water Supply Scheme Phase 3 project,” Mukherjee added.
Residents, however, continue to be doubtful and term the interaction as a mere propaganda. Mangesh Ranawade, chairman, Kharghar Taloja Welfare Association, added, “It would have been better if the MD held a joint meeting with the residents so as to have a direct interaction. This is nothing but propaganda and since similar assurances were given last year, we will have to wait and see how much of them will be fulfilled. From February to May 15, the expenses on water tankers in my society has reached ₹30 lakh.”
Cong to launch state-wide campaign against AAP govt
Chandigarh : The Punjab Congress will soon launch a state-wide programme to remind the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab of its promises from which it has backed out completely. After presiding over a meeting of mayors and their deputies from across the state, Punjab Congress working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu said that people are angry and annoyed as this government is doing nothing except hollow talk.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hands over job letters to 57 persons on compassionate grounds
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday handed over appointment letters to 57 persons on compassionate grounds, in the state departments of local government and police. The CM said that out of the 57 appointees, 50 are from the local government department whereas seven are from the police department. The CM said the state government has launched a recruitment drive to fill 26,754 posts.
Ludhiana man held for attempting to murder shopkeeper
A resident of Gobindgarh village was arrested on Monday for attempting to murder a shopkeeper with a sharp weapon over an old rivalry. The accused has been identified as Daljit Singh. The case has been registered based on the statement of Pankaj Kumar, 24, of Gobindgarh village, who runs a mobile phone shop. After locals gathered there, Daljit fled from the spot. Pankaj's family members rushed him to the hospital.
Ambala’s 1857 War Memorial to have Red Fort museum’s technology
The under-construction Shaheedi Smarak (war memorial) dedicated to the first war of independence in 1857, being set up on NH-44 in Ambala Cantonment, is set to feature the state-of-the-art technology being used at the Red Fort museum in New Delhi. The war memorial, which is being set up at a cost of ₹300 crore on 22 acres, is the largest such covered structure in the country.
At least 4 detained on suspicion of killing buffaloes in Bhiwandi
The Bhiwandi Nizampura police have detained a few suspects in the killing of seven buffaloes and injuring 15 others at a cattle shed in Bhiwandi on Saturday. The police claimed that the act was committed out of some personal enmity with the owner of the cattle shed. Nizampura police station officials have detained four to five people in search of the accused. The incident occurred in Bunder Mohalla on Saturday night.
