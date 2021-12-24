Home / Cities / Mumbai News / CIDCO to hand over 14 plots in Navi Mumbai to NMMC for disabled persons to set up stalls
CIDCO has decided to hand over 14 plots in six nodes of Navi Mumbai at discounted prices to allow disabled persons to set up their stalls or kiosks; it will hand over these plots to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation
Published on Dec 24, 2021 06:20 PM IST
ByG. Mohiuddin Jeddy, Navi Mumbai

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has decided to hand over 14 plots in six nodes of Navi Mumbai at discounted prices to allow disabled persons to set up their stalls or kiosks.

CIDCO will hand over these plots to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

The Prahar Apang Kranti Sanstha had requested CIDCO and NMMC for stalls/kiosks to be allotted to disabled persons.

Accordingly, the NMMC made a request to CIDCO for the allotment of plots for setting up 314 stalls in the NMMC region for the above purpose.

CIDCO vice-chairman and managing director, Sanjay Mukherjee, said, “CIDCO has approved the proposal for the allotment of 14 plots in the NMMC region covering a total area of 3503.29sqm at a base price of approximately 8.73Cr.”

