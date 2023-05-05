18 hole Kharghar gold course to be ready by December

htmetro@hidustantimes.com

CIDCO is upgrading its existing 9-hole golf course in Kharghar to an 18-hole International Standard Golf Course.at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

NAVI MUMBAI: Sports infrastructure in Navi Mumbai is set to get a major boost with CIDCO Kharghar Valley Golf course being upgraded from 9 hole to an international standard 18 hole golf course. The project is slated to be completed by year end and commissioned from January 2024.

A 9-hole golf course, of par 72 and 7,137 yards along with 2 holes for driving and practice range, was inaugurated on December 23, 2012 by the then union minister Sharad Pawar in the presence of the then state chief minister Prithviraj Chavan.

Located in sector 22 of Kharghar, across Central Park, the golf course is spread over an area of 103 hectares approximately. The chosen site has an idyllic setting with the Pandav waterfalls as back drop and overview of the 80 ha central park.

CIDCO commissioned and finalized the master plan for the 18-hole golf course in July 2021, which is now being developed at a cost of ₹109.65 cr. The 18-hole golf course has been designed by renowned golf consultants Golf Design India.

According to CIDCO vice chairman and managing director Sanjay Mukherjee, “The work on the upgradation of the golf course is in full swing, and it is being carried out with utmost precision and care. The project is being executed by a team of highly skilled professionals who are using the latest technology and equipment to ensure that the course is of the highest quality.”

He informed, “The upgradation of the golf course is targeted to be completed by December 2023. We propose to commission it from January 1, 2024. It will provide an unparalleled golfing experience to the players and will attract tourists from all over the world.”

Explained Mukherjee, “The golf course development is part of our initiative to bolster the sports infrastructure in Navi Mumbai. The proposed international standard golf course will pave the way for the organisation of various international golf tournaments and consequently establish Navi Mumbai as a prominent destination in the global golfing fraternity.”

Speaking on the significance of the project, Mukherjee said, “CIDCO believes that the new golf course will not only promote tourism in the region but also provide a boost to the local economy by generating employment opportunities for the residents.”

Welcoming the project, Yogendra Tyagi, 50, a resident of Kopar Khairane, who is a regular at the golf course said, “Having 18-hole golf course in the city itself will be great as presently I and my kids go to Mumbai to practice at an 18-hole golf course. It will save time and provide great opportunity for the players. The CIDCO golf course location is excellent and spread over around 7,000 yards which is very good.”

Said Tyagi, “CIDCO needs to ensure that the facilities are also world class in terms of services at the Club, the caddies are well dressed and looked after as it gives a good overall impression. They should also ensure that the driving range remains separate from the playing area so that those wanting to warm up get it at all times and there is also facility to travel to the club house.”

Vibhu Tyagi 21, who ranks 34 in India in amateur category, said, “CIDCO should ensure that the 9th and 10th hole are located close to each other so that there is not much problem in cross over and one does not have to wait for transportation.”

He added, “The membership should also be clearly announced for annual, 5 years, 10 years etc. and the fee should be kept minimal if CIDCO really wants the facility to be used well.”

Added his brother Aditya 17, who is ranked 12th in the junior amateur category, “There are coaches for beginners. But they should either allow outside coaches or ensure that there are A or A+ category coaches available for serious players like me who want to pursue a career in this field.”

