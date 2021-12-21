Citizens oppose de-reservation of green spaces for Thane-Borivali twin-tunnels

Mumbai Twice over the last week, citizens have written to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) objecting to the de-reservation of 25 hectares of parks and green spaces, for the purpose of constructing the Thane-Borivali twin-tunnels.

TMC had, on November 22, issued a public notice seeking comments and objections to the same. The project, being executed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), is expected to commence construction work in March 2022.

As per TMC’s public notice, three land parcels measuring 17 hectares, 6ha and 2.6 ha, are proposed to be removed from the categories of ‘green zone’, ‘zoological park’ and ‘residential park’ respectively, and included in the Thane city development plan under a modified land-use category of ‘Twin Tunnel (underground)’.

The move has drawn the ire of environmentalists and groups. In a representation to the Thane municipal commissioner on Monday, activist Zoru Bhatena wrote, “The very purpose of an underground tunnel is to protect the environment at ground/surface level; and constructing an underground tunnel can never affect the land use at ground level. This proposal seeking change in the land reservation (at the surface) for an underground tunnel has been issued with the complete non-application of mind.”

“If you fail to reject this proposal for modification (deletion) of 25.60 Ha of parks & green ones, we shall have no option but to take this matter before the Hon’ble Courts and show the malafide conduct of the Thane Municipal Corporation in deserving parks and green zones for completely fallacious reasons,” Bhatena’s letter continues.

In a similar representation on December 17, Mumbai-based NGO Conservation Action Trust (CAT) recommended carrying out a comprehensive environmental and traffic study for the project and putting the details out in public domain before sanctioning any modifications in the Thane development plan for the same.

“We request you not to consider the proposed modification in DP for the tunnel. Sanjay Gandhi National Park is a unique protected area in Mumbai city. The forest land of SGNP is being lost at a rapid pace. Construction of new roads will lead to induced road traffic. Instead of proposing new roads, the authorities need to strengthen the existing road system and improvise on the public transport system. The proposed project needs to be rejected at this stage itself.”

Prasad Khale, senior conservation officer, CAT, also wrote that the necessity of this project is “highly questionable” given the multiple development pressures on the ecology of Sanjay Gandhi National Park. “In addition to this tunnel, there is a 4.7km tunnel proposed from Film City, Goregaon to Amar Nagar, Goregaon, Construction of elevated road and widening of Ghodbunder Road, Thane, Cable Car ropeway from Thane to Borivali, Proposed Delhi Mumbai Freight Corridor passing between National Park and Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary, Metro Car shed, and Diversion of Forest land for creating parking lot,” Khale wrote.

Hindustan Times has reached out Dr Vipin Sharma, Thane municipal commissioner, for a comment. This story will be updated when he responds.