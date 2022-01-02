Citizens write to CM to address Worli fisherfolk’s concerns

MUMBAI Over 50 prominent citizens including architects, urban planners, academics, activists and a former Mumbai municipal commissioner have written an open letter to the chief minister and cabinet minister for environment, seeking their intervention in the growing conflict between the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the fisherfolk of Worli-Koliwada in taking necessary steps to protect the latter’s customary rights.

The fisherfolk since October 30 have blockaded construction of an interchange between the coastal road and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, claiming that it would cut them off from their traditional fishing grounds and force closure of Cleveland Bunder, an artisan fishing port at Worli-Koliwada.

The signatories of the public appeal include D M Sukhtankar (former BMC chief); Indira Jaisingh and Anand Grover (human rights’ lawyers and founders of the NGO, Lawyers Collective); Dr Surendra Thakurdesai (coastal geomorphologist); Rahul Mehrotra (professor of urban planning and design at Harvard University); Dr Amita Bhide (dean, School of Habitat Studies at Tata Institute of Social Sciences); and 45 others -- some of whom are affiliated with other educational institutes including IIT-Bombay, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Madras Institute of Development Studies, and Jawaharlal Nehru University.

“We write this letter to express our concern about the wellbeing of the fisherfolk of Worli, who have been peacefully protesting for the past two months to protect their customary rights, and their right to livelihood. We are worried that a government that claims to be pro-people and pro-environment has allowed this injustice to continue, and has done very little to address the very legitimate demands of the community,” the appeal states. The fisherfolk’s primary demand is a span of 200 metre under the proposed interchange, as opposed to the BMC’s proposed span of 60 metre, which the fisherfolk say is not enough to ensure safe passage for their boats while venturing out into the open sea.

“The MCGM has been insisting that increasing the distance between the pillars beyond 60 metre is technically not feasible. This is clearly disingenuous, since larger spans have already been provided for the navigation of boats in case of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, and proposed by the MSRDC in case of the Versova-Bandra Sea Link,” the appeal states, adding that “Since work on the interchange has not yet commenced, it is still possible to execute a design change to increase the span as demanded by the fisherfolk. The least that the MCGM can do is to ensure that the livelihoods of citizens are not permanently lost in the pursuit of a project that is clearly not in the larger public interest. Protection of livelihoods and the safety of citizens is the responsibility of the civic authority, and this ought to be given higher priority than technical or monetary concerns,” the appeal states, adding that the fisherfolk’s protest must be seen as a legitimate defense of their fundamental rights, including their right to life and right to livelihood.

Sukhtankar, former BMC chief who is among the letter’s signatories, told Hindustan Times that BMC must take the trouble to accommodate the fisherfolk’s requests. “It is not logical to say that a span of 200 metre is not feasible. It is. The fisherfolk’s grievances must be independently verified by a qualified body. The typical view of the bureaucracy toward such conflicts is that they are a nuisance, but in my view the BMC is obliged to resolve this issue and earn the goodwill of the Kolis, who are Mumbai’s first settlers. In a project that costs upwards of Rs12,000 crore, the government should not begrudge the little extra money it will take to do this.”