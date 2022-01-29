City college student offered 30L pa package as placements kick off

Mumbai This year, higher education institutes saw more jobs, as well as higher pay packages and city-based degree colleges have also caught on to the trend. A third-year Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) student of St Xavier’s College has bagged a job offer of ₹30 lakh per annum with a leading FMCG company.

“Even during the pandemic (2020-21), our institute had attracted good job offers and this year, we have witnessed a quantum jump. A lot of new companies have opened up and the regular companies too have offered more jobs. The highest salary offered has increased and the average salary offered is nearly 30% higher compared to last year. Several students have been offered pay packages between ₹15 to 22 lakhs this year,” said Soni George, head of the management studies department, as well as the placement convenor for St Xavier’s College. She added that last year (2020-21), this student had interned with the same company, and managed to get a pre-placement offer to join the company.

Most colleges affiliated with the University of Mumbai start their placement process by September-October and the interviews go on all the way till April-May.

“The pandemic had pushed several companies across sectors towards digitisation, which eventually has made way for more job profiles. After a lull in hiring over the last two years, companies across sectors like banking, consultancy, marketing and finance are opening doors to young talent and this has resulted in better job offers across all higher education institutes,” said Ankush Ropar, a city-based hiring consultant.

Overall, placement heads have noticed a rise of at least ₹2 to 4 lakhs in remuneration offered to students across colleges this year.

“Students are very happy with the job offers and the fact that companies are also ready to negotiate in terms of remuneration. This year, demand for graduates from almost all departments have gone up, as opposed to just a few departments like management and finance that would attract offers until last year,” said Rakhi Sharma, academic head and head of training and placement at Jai Hind College, Churchgate. The highest salary offered to a student at the institute stands at ₹13 lakh this year, nearly two lakhs higher than last year and the placement season is still underway.

Over 500 students of Narsee Monjee College, Vile Parle, registered for placements this year and once again, the highest salary offered to date stands at ₹19.5 lakhs per annum. “While companies offering jobs from the social sector are quite few this year, other sectors including finance, marketing, media, IT, FMCG as well as several start-ups have offered a host of jobs this year,” said Nainesh Koli, placement officer of the institute.

Last year, due to the pandemic, placement interviews were being held online across colleges and in many cases, students started work online as well. This year, colleges offered both online as well as physical placement slots to the companies as per their convenience.

“Highest number of jobs have come from finance as well as banking sector this year and digital marketing is a close second. Overall students are very happy with the offers they’ve received and we are expecting more offers soon,” said Navin Punjabi, vice principal and director placements, HR College, Churchgate. He added that the highest salary offered to a student of the institute this year is ₹14 lakh per annum for a consulting role.

