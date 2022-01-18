City crosses 1 million mark as cases dip below 6,000

Mumbai The city continued to register a drop in daily Covid-19 cases, recording less than 6,000 cases for the first time in 16 days as it logged 5,956 fresh infections on Monday, according to official data. Mondays often see a dip in cases due to lower testing on weekends. The daily test positivity rate dipped to 12.51%, down from 13.7% the previous day.

Government officials said they might consider easing the curbs if the Maharashtra capital continued to see a drop in daily infections but advised people against lowering their guard.

“There is no doubt that the cases are going down and the hospitalisation rate is also going down, but we will have to monitor the situation till Wednesday. If the trend continues till then, we might put the city in the safe zone. But we will have to remain alert and take all necessary precautions,” additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said.

The city also reported 12 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the overall toll to 16,469. Experts said that genome sequencing should be scaled up in order to help them ascertain which variant is leading to deaths or critical ailment. Dr Madhav Satthe, former microbiology professor at Nair Hospital said, “We need to find out if it is Delta variant or Omicron variant that is causing deaths in critical patients. Hence, positive samples of patients on ventilators or ICU should be sent for genome sequencing.”

According to the state health department data, the city’s recovery rate is 93.04% with 935,302 recoveries and the mortality rate is 1.63%. There are 50,757 active cases in the city and four Omicron variant Covid-19 cases have been reported on Monday. Further, the hospitalisation rate in the city has come down from 21% (10 days ago) to 14.7% (on Monday). Out of the total 38,140 beds in the city, 5,628 are occupied.

“We will continue to conduct around 50,000 to 60,000 tests in the city in the coming days to ensure that testing is not falling drastically in the city,” said Kakani.

The city case tally had crossed the 0.5 million mark in April 2021 during the second wave and the 0.1 million mark in July 2020 during the first wave. Currently, the ongoing third wave started December 21, 2021, and is expected to settle down by the end of this month, according to BMC. In the city, overall, 14.6 million tests have been conducted and the overall positivity rate is 6.82%.

Meanwhile, on the cases going down in the city, Dr Harish Chafle from Critical Care at Global Hospital in Parel said, “Usually, Wednesday is the day you rely upon and also if the trend of cases is to go down then it has to sustain for a week to say that it is truly going down Also, many are doing self-testing by rapid antigen test at home which would definitely alter the total cases reported daily.”

