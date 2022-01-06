City may lose an acre of green space for EVM warehouse

Mumbai The urban development department this week issued a public notice proposing to delete 3,846.08 square meters of land (just under an acre) from the ‘Natural Area’ classification in the Development Plan (2034) for the Greater Mumbai region.

They have decided to do this to make way for the construction of a warehouse to store electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines. The land parcel in question, located in F/N Ward (Matunga east), is currently being used as a temporary depot by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL).

However, environmentalists have opposed the move on grounds that the land parcel is covered under the Centre’s coastal regulatory zone (CRZ), and that no such development may be permitted there. It has also been pointed out that the said plot was part of a larger green belt in Mumbai’s 1991 Development Plan, which has since been shrunk and taken over for development on all sides.

In 20 years that the adjoining lands have all been developed, a natural water body has been paved over to make way for the monorail depot and a terminal for trucks has been developed into multi-storey buildings and the size of the larger green belt area has also been reduced, a comparison of satellite images between 2013 and 2022 shows.

In a letter to the deputy director, town planning on Wednesday, environmentalist Zoru Bhatena pointed out that “the said plot abuts a saltwater creek and falls under CRZ-II on the landward side of the High Tide Line and cannot be developed for a govt office nor a Warehouse under the CRZ Regulations.” He explained that since the entire vicinity of this ‘Natural Area’ has been developed rapidly over the last 20 years, it is all the more important to protect and preserve the few open, green spaces that remain.

“The DCR 2034 defines a ‘Natural Area’ as an environmentally sensitive zone where buildable development is permissible for uses as notified by the union environment ministry. Since the plot falls under CRZ on the landward side of High Tide Line and is not developable for the purpose of either a warehouse or a government office, the state government is indirectly proposing a type of change in land reservation -- under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act -- that is not in consonance with the law,” said Bhatena, whose letter also states that “a government office/EVM & VVPAT machine warehouse can be built anywhere in Mumbai. There is no requirement that such a warehouse can be built only at this spot.”

Environmentalists also pointed out that the MMRCL is duty-bound to restore the area to its natural state after temporary use, as mandated by an undertaking it gave to the Bombay High Court as part of a 2017 writ petition, in which it was stated that “MMRCL will ensure that there is no dimunition/attrition in the extent of tree cover in the areas affected by the Metro construction.”

To propose built-up development on the banks of a seawater creek will lead to an increase in the region’s flood risk, and runs counter to the DP 2034’s requirement for flood control measures, environmentalists said about this development.

The deputy director, urban development, has not yet responded to HT’s request for comment.

