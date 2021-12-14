City records sharp dip in temperature, but winter isn’t here yet

Mumbai After just over a week of above-normal temperatures, the city recorded a dip in mercury with Tuesday’s minimum settling at 18.9 degrees Celsius -- the second coldest morning of the season.

Unseasonal rain earlier this month sent the temperature dropping to 18.4 degrees Celsius on December 5. This follows a steep drop in temperature in Mumbai since Monday evening, when the maximum temperature dropped to 32.1 degrees Celsius (down from 35 degrees Celsius a day prior).

“There has been a sudden drop in temperature, but it will be temporary. Prevailing wind speeds are still easterly to north-easterly, whereas Maharashtra requires strong northerly winds to have a good winter. If you look at places in Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, the minimum temperatures are between three to four degrees above normal still. So we cannot say that winter has arrived. The north Konkan region on Tuesday morning received some lower-level winds from the north, which is why Mumbai, Dahanu and other areas felt cool,” said KS Hosalikar, scientist (surface instrument division) at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Pune.

Hosalikar added that there will be “a gradual reduction in temperatures after two days, but there are no significant changes in minimum temperature expected immediately” in Mumbai. As per IMD’s seven-day forecast for the city, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 30 degrees Celsius for the next week, while the minimum temperature could dip to as much as 16 degrees Celsius by December 21.

Despite the dip in temperature, however, pollution levels in the city have improved thanks to stronger than usual winds, up to 16kmph in some places. From an air quality index of 225 (poor) on Saturday, when Mumbai also recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2 degrees Celsius, the city’s AQI on Tuesday afternoon was 120 (moderate).

“Higher wind speed leads to a higher ventilation index, which means that the wind can disperse a greater amount of particulate matter. Typically, wind speeds slow down in the winter, but the drop in temperature today is actually because we have got some cool winds from the north” said a scientist with the IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Mumbai.