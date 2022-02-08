City records ‘very poor’ air for third day on the trot

Mumbai The city recorded ‘very poor’ air for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, with an air quality index (AQI) value of 320, as per the SAFAR network of monitoring stations.

Mumbai’s AQI the day prior had settled at 318, and at 316 on Saturday. This marks the city’s longest spate of unhealthy air this winter. Officials and experts attributed the high levels of pollution to a dust storm that originated around the border region of Rajasthan and Pakistan on February 3, dust from which entered the Konkan coast on February 5, on the back of a western disturbance which also brought down the temperature.

Though officials had earlier forecasted an improvement in air quality from Tuesday, they said warmer conditions needed to ensure the dispersal of pollutants have not yet set in. Mumbai’s maximum daytime temperature on Tuesday stood at 27.3 degrees Celsius (three degrees below normal), as compared to 32.5 degrees on February 6. Mumbai also witnessed a further dip in minimum temperature on Tuesday, which settled at a normal 17.8 degrees (down from 19.9 the day prior), due to the transport of cool air from the north.

Previously on January 23, the day after a western disturbance and cyclonic circulation in Rajasthan triggered unseasonal rains in Mumbai, a thick layer of haze and dust engulfed the financial capital, pushing the city’s AQI to the “severe +” category of 502.

“Such dust storms are not very common for Mumbai. The frequency of these dust storms reaching the city depends on the number of occasions that the wind pattern changes. On average, we witness three western disturbances during this time of the year, but in 2022 we’ve had six western disturbances. Also, since humidity levels in Mumbai are high due to coastal proximity, it makes the air heavy. Such dust particles get trapped in the humid atmosphere and it takes time for the weather to clear up unlike in the plains,” said GP Sharma, president (meteorology and climate change) at private weather forecaster Skymet.

Gufran Beig, project director, SAFAR, said that the AQI may start clearing up from Wednesday. “We will have to wait and see. There is the possibility of another dust cluster forming over the Thar desert, which has been warming up in recent days. On the other hand, north and east India are both going to be under the influence of a seventh western disturbance, which will cause rains in Delhi on Wednesday. It may recreate the same conditions we have seen on January 23 and now Feb 6, which led to higher AQI in Mumbai. But if wind speeds pick up before that, then Mumbai will see some relief,” he explained.

As per IMD’s seven day-forecast for Mumbai, the daytime maximum temperature will remain at about 27 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, while the minimum temperature may drop steeply to 14 degrees Celsius depending on the extent to which the forecasted western disturbance influences the region. “There will be foggy conditions during the early morning hours for at least another two days,” said an official with the IMD’s regional centre in Mumbai.

