City reports less than 400 cases second time this week, TPR at 1%

Mumbai The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in Mumbai continued to remain at around 1% for the second day in a row, as the city reported less the 400 cases for the second time this week.

On Friday, the city reported 367 fresh infections, taking the overall tally to 10,52,495 and one death, taking the toll to 16,679.

With 34,443 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, the TPR on Friday stood at 1% for the second day in a row. Earlier on Thursday (February 11), the TPR was also 1% and on Wednesday (February 10), the TPR was around 1.16%.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data further showed that the number of active cases in Mumbai has also seen a sharp decline in the past two weeks. Earlier on December 30, there were 10,797 active Covid patients in Mumbai, wherein as of Friday, there are 3,219 cases.

Medical experts and senior officials of the civic body said that the decline in cases during the third wave has been faster. “The number of active cases started to fall because of the declining infection rate. The recovery rate in Mumbai is now around 98 per cent, which is also another reason why we are seeing lower cases now. Besides the daily case figures, the mortality rate has also declined steadily this week,” said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner and in charge of public health in the BMC.

He further added that maybe the daily number of deaths can touch zero, but the city will keep reporting about 200-300 cases daily due to the influx of international passengers.

Kakani also said that owing to the low admission in hospitals, the BMC is also planning to dismantle a few Covid jumbo centres by end of this month. “A decision on this will be taken next week. We are also working towards removing all Covid restrictions in the city,” he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 5,455 new cases, a marginal fall from 6,248 on Thursday. However, the number of deaths rose to 63, from just 45 the previous day. Maharashtra has a total of 60,902 active cases.

The state also reported 76 new Omicron cases, 46 of which are from Mumbai, 12 from Amravati, eight from Jalna, four from Pune rural, three from Wardha and one each from Sindhudurg, Ahmednagar and from another state.

Talking about the mask mandate, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said, “There was no such discussion in the cabinet (on doing away with the mask mandate).” He added that if and when the state government decides to do away with masks, they will hold a formal press conference and announce it.

Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the state Covid task force, said, “The rise and fall of cases during this third wave has been faster, which is due to the Omicron effect. Mumbai was in peak during the first week of January, even then the cases that were reported were mild and the situation didn’t go out of hand.”

Out of the total cases that were reported on Friday, 316 patients or 86 per cent were asymptomatic and 1,162 (3.1 per cent) of the total 36,966 beds are currently occupied.

