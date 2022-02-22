City reports slightly higher cases

Mumbai A day after reporting cases in two digits, Mumbai reported over 100 fresh infections on Tuesday.

The city reported 135 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total case tally to 1,054,874 and two fresh Covid deaths.

With 20,889 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in Mumbai stood at 0.64% on Tuesday.

Medical experts said that Mumbai has reached the lowest point in the ongoing wave and the rise and fall in cases may continue to take place.

“Taking into account the current pattern, it is quite unlikely that cases will start rising again, considering the vaccination rate is higher in Mumbai. There might be a few fluctuations in the numbers due to the difference in test numbers, however, the difference will not be very broad,” said Dr Shashank Joshi, member of the state Covid-19.

“However, the primary focus should be following the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and treating the vulnerable group in priority,” said Joshi.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner and in charge of public health in BMC, said that Mumbai may still continue to report between 100-250 cases for the next few weeks.

“The case tally is declining consistently and it may dip further in the coming days but Mumbai will continue to report a lesser number of cases because of the influx of international passengers,” said Kakani.

“These cases will be regular and not a thick tail. Chances of having a thick tail are unlikely in Mumbai as the number of people vaccinated in Mumbai is really high,” he said.

Out of the total cases that were reported on Tuesday, 115 patients or 84% were asymptomatic and 781 (2.1%) of the total 36,248 beds are currently occupied. There are 1,315 active cases in Mumbai and the recovery rate stands at 98%.