City shivers at 13.4 degrees Celsius, AQI improves slightly

IMD had cautioned that temperatures will dip steeply between January 23 and 25, with the daytime maximum expected to drop to around 25 degrees Celsius on Sunday
A day after air quality levels in the city touched ‘severe +’, as per SAFAR’s network of monitoring stations, with 502 on the AQI, pollution levels improved and settled at a ‘very poor’ 387 on Tuesday morning (Praful Gangurde)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 06:39 PM IST
Mumbai Making Mumbaikars shiver, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 13.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning, down from 15 degrees Celsius on Monday. Mumbai has been experiencing cooler than normal temperatures since Saturday when a western disturbance and cyclonic circulation over parts of Rajasthan brought light unseasonal rains to the city. This marks the coldest morning this month since January 10, when the minimum temperature settled at 13.2 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had cautioned that temperatures will dip steeply between January 23 and 25, with the daytime maximum expected to drop to around 25 degrees Celsius on Sunday and nighttime minimum to around 14 degrees Celsius. Warmer conditions are expected to start setting in over the next 24 hours, said an official with IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Mumbai. The daily minimum will rise to about 18 degrees Celsius and maximum to about 31 degrees Celsius by January 30, as per forecasts.

A day after air quality levels in the city touched ‘severe +’, as per SAFAR’s network of monitoring stations, with 502 on the AQI, pollution levels improved and settled at a ‘very poor’ 387 on Tuesday morning. The AQI is taken as an average of hourly AQI data over the past 24 hours.

“Dust tends to accumulate during the late night and early morning period and there may be some issues with dispersal owing to lower temperatures and lower wind speeds. But the influence of the Western disturbance has begun to subside so we will see temperatures and air quality return to normal in the next one or two days,” said a meteorologist with the IMD.

