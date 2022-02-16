City to get its first 24x7 post mortem centre at KEM Hospital

Mumbai: In an attempt to reduce the waiting period of getting the mortal remains of loved ones, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s KEM Hospital at Parel - also the biggest civic-run hospital - is all set to have the city’s first official 24x7 post mortem centre.

At present Sion, BYL Nair, RN Cooper, KEM, Bhagwati, Rajawadi, Shatabdi, St George, GT and JJ hospitals house post mortem centres that are operational only from 9 am to 6 pm, all days of the week

KEM hospital’s forensic department felt the need to have the centre open round-the-clock, especially during the ongoing pandemic with 70% Covid-related cases coming to them requiring only certification.

The centre, which is in the midst of a facelift that includes better lighting to conduct autopsies at night, will be functional 24x7 from April 1. It will expedite body handover of non-sensitive and non-medico legal cases by four-six hours as against the present 12 to 24 hours.

Dr Sangeeta Ravat, dean, KEM hospital said, “Every day, my office gets at least two calls on delay in handing over bodies and requests to expedite the same. As of now, the post mortem procedure on bodies coming after 6pm, which requires post mortem examination after police punchnama, is performed on the following day. This increases the waiting period.”

Dr Ravat said by starting 24x7 post mortem, the waiting period will be drastically reduced. “The relatives of the deceased are already devastated with the death of their loved one. The waiting period of getting the body for the last rites only adds to their anxiety and troubles,” she said, adding, “Sensitive medico-legal cases like alleged homicide, assault, murder etc, will continue to be done between 9 am to 6 pm.”

Every day, the forensic department at KEM hospital on an average receives 15 to 20 bodies, and conducts six to eight autopsies of which two to three are highly sensitive cases.

“There are two types of medico-legal cases coming for post mortem. In that, 30% are sensitive cases that include alleged murder or medical negligence. The remaining are simple cases generally involving road traffic accident cases, long hospitalisation cases, burn cases. Post mortem of such cases will be done beyond 6 pm once the centre starts 24x7,” said Dr Ravindra Deokar, head (in-charge) of the forensic department, KEM hospital.

He said there was a dire need for a 24x7 post mortem centre as it will facilitate early handover of the bodies, reduce the harassment of the grieving relatives as well as reduce the infection.

While post mortem centres have been doing night post mortem on special cases using the discretion of the dean, will be the first official 24x7 post mortem centre that will have dedicated staff working in three shifts of 8 hours.

Dr Avinash Supe, former dean of KEM hospital and former director of major civic hospitals welcomed the move. “It was needed. We had attempted it in the past. During mass casualties, we have done night post mortems. It is good that it will be done on a regular basis. However, security at the centre should be tightened. Sometimes there is a crowd outside the post mortem centre. We also need to have a better waiting facility for the mourning relatives,” he said.

Stating that this is a pilot project, Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, BMC, said, “Depending on its success, we plan the same for our other centres. It will be done in consultation with the government as it is the authority and we will need their approval.”