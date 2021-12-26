City’s Covid-19 cases highest in six months

MUMBAI: The city recorded 896 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, its highest single-day spike since June 23, when it had recorded 864 cases. Mumbai’s cumulative cases stood at 770,910 on Sunday, with two deaths on Sunday, compared to 23 fatalities on June 23. The state reported 1,648 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, its highest single-day increase in 64 days. Maharashtra had reported 1,710 cases on October 23.

Maharashtra also saw the highest single-day surge in new Omicron variant patients with 31 cases reported on Sunday, taking the state’s tally to 141, the highest in the country.

Mumbai accounted for 27 of those, also the highest in a day so far.

Experts, however, said that it will take at least two more weeks of sustained rise in cases for them to conclude whether this is the third wave of Covid-19. Maharashtra’s Covid-19 task force member Dr Shashank Joshi said the city’s current spurt can be linked to festivities and the ongoing wedding season. “These are small, scattered cluster breakouts due to high population density and social gatherings. We will have to closely monitor and contain these clusters and watch the trends in the coming weeks before labelling the spurt as a wave,” he said, adding that a fresh wave will have to be corroborated with a rise in test positivity rate as well as a lower doubling rate. “For now, it is apt to call the rise in cases as a spurt,” he said.

Maharashtra’s active case count rose to 9,813 on Sunday. Mumbai, meanwhile, reported 896 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the tally to 770,910. Mumbai also reported two fatalities, taking the city’s death toll to 16,370. The city’s active case count stood at 4,295.

As Omicron cases mount in the State, Maharashtra welcomed the Centre’s decision to vaccinate children and the ‘precaution’ doses for healthcare workers, frontline workers, and senior citizens with comorbidities. The state government is gearing for booster dose and vaccination of children.

Apart from 27 in Mumbai, Sunday’s new Omicron cases include two from Thane and one each from Pune rural and Akola, the state health department said. All the patients have a history of international travel, except one, who is a high-risk contact of a person with international travel history. According to the health department, of the 31 cases, six are minors. Only two patients have mild symptoms and 29 other patients are asymptomatic. Of all the infected patients, 22 are fully vaccinated and three adults are not vaccinated, while six minors are ineligible.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said Maharashtra is prepared to handle vaccination of beneficiaries between ages 15 and 18, and booster doses for healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) as well.

From January 2022, India will begin administering the coronavirus vaccine to children of ages 15 to 18, along with booster doses to HCWs, FLWs and senior citizens with comorbidity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced in a televised address on Saturday.

Tope said the state administration is prepared to tackle the vaccination of the new category and booster doses. “I am confident that with the rising cases of Omicron, booster doses and vaccination for children will be helpful,” Tope said. “We are inoculating at a good speed and we will be ready for the new categories by the time the next drive kicks off.”

He said the state is awaiting Central government guidelines to understand the type of vaccine and the gap between the last shot administered and the booster dose. Meanwhile, officials said that the exact number of beneficiaries of the 15 to 18 years is being worked out. The state estimates that there would be 3.5 million healthcare workers (HCW) and frontline workers (FLW). Till December 25, Maharashtra has administered vaccine doses to 3.44 million (3,442,973) HCWs and FLWs.

“We have not received a notification from the Centre on the next vaccination drive,” said state immunisation officer Dr Sachin Desai. Officials added that modifications will have to be made in the CoWin App by the Centre for appointments to be generated, slots, etc, for vaccination. “We do not have the number of beneficiaries that would come under the 15 to 18 years bracket. By the coming week, we will know the exact numbers,” Dr Desai said.

He added, “Overall, there will not be major change. All our machinery and process are well established. People are coming in to take vaccines and we have adequate stock.”

A state health department official said, “We will have three vaccines soon – including Covishield, Covaxin and Zycov-D. Some studies show that a mix-and-match of vaccines can give good results. In the coming week, we will get instructions about the execution plan about booster doses. The Centre will give guidelines on what vaccine to use.”

