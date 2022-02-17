Civic elections: 3,852 objections, suggestions raised following Navi Mumbai ward demarcation

The hearing conducted on Thursday for suggestions and objections following the ward formation for the ensuing Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) elections witnessed a number of complaints by the BJP leaders and party workers, while the MVA constituents welcomed it.

Municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar said, “We received 3,852 objections and suggestions, the hearing for which began at 9am on Thursday. We heard in detail 1,144 applicants personally. The recommendations of the designated official will be noted in the specified format and a detailed report will be submitted to the Election Commission.”

The ward boundaries were published on February 1 while a hearing was conducted by Shekhar Channe, vice-chairman and managing director of Maharashtra State Transport Corporation, on Thursday at the NMMC headquarters in Belapur.

Airoli MLA, Ganesh Naik, said, “I had warned the Collector, Election Commission and other authorities in advance that there was going to be a problem with the draft ward boundaries demarcation process and it has yet happened. A record 3,850 objections have been registered as people are upset.”

Claiming that his Airoli constituency has been targetted, Naik questioned how 20% of the population witnessed an increase of five wards while 80% saw an increase of only six wards?

He alleged, “The process has been done to favour some. One official was sitting with his head down. He couldn’t face us.”

Dismissing the allegations, former Shiv Sena opposition leader Vijay Chougule said, “Unlike in the past, the ward boundaries have been carved as per the norms prescribed by the Election Commissioner. We are fine with the ward formation announced by NMMC. We have submitted some suggestions.”

Former Corporator, MK Madhvi, added, “The increase in the number of wards by 11 has led to some changes in my area and hence I have given some suggestions, which I am sure will be taken into account.”

Former Mayor, Sudhakar Sonawane, claimed that the basis of ward formation was wrong as his area was targetted in such a way that he would lose votes.

Sudarshan Jirge, BJP leader, said, “Internal roads and housing societies have been divided and hence the same areas are in different wards. The ruling party has misused its power.”

Suraj Patil, BJP spokesperson, claimed that the party would approach court if their objections were not considered and added that Naik would win the NMMC election irrespective of the demarcation.