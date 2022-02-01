Civic elections: Draft ward demarcation in Thane, Navi Mumbai favouring MVA, claims opposition

Following the draft ward demarcation in Navi Mumbai, BJP MLA Ganesh Naik has alleged that the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has drawn ward boundaries under political pressure favouring the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

He has threatened to move the court against the demarcation. Similarly, the opposition was also seen in Thane following the draft ward demarcation.

For the first time, Navi Mumbai will witness civic elections under a panel system of three wards. It will also have 11 more awards totalling 122 wards as against 111 wards contested in the last election.

Naik said, “In the Airoli constituency, the wards have a population of around 20,000 while in Belapur constituency, the population is over 27,000. Obviously it has been done to benefit some people in the Airoli segment. The civic officials have worked under pressure from some quarters. We do not have confidence in the Election Commission anymore as it has failed to act. We will approach the court for justice.”

Rejecting the allegations, Shiv Sena leader, Vijay Nahata, who is leading the MVA in Navi Mumbai, said, “It is a case of the kettle calling the pot black. Everyone knows the manipulation that has been taking place over the years here in every election.”

Similar concerns were expressed in Thane, wherein the number of seats has increased in the Kopri-Panchpakhadi assembly constituency of the Guardian Minister, Eknath Shinde, and Kalwa-Mumbra constituency of Housing Minister, Jitendra Awhad. On the other hand, the most existing corporators in Thane city constituency, where BJP has a stronghold, have lost their wards due to new demarcations, alleged BJP.

As per the new demarcation, the number of seats in Kalwa-Mumbra constituency has increased from 47 to 52, while in Kopri-Panchpakhadi and Owala-Majiwada, both of which are Sena strongholds, the seats have increased from 84 to 90. Thane will have 47 new wards as opposed to 33 last year, while the number of seats has increased from 131 to 142.

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation’s civic polls will be conducted in 133 wards through 44 panels. With the new ward demarcation, the number of wards has increased from 122 to 133 compared to the 2015 civic polls. Out of the 44 panels, 43 panels are three-member panels while one panel is of four- member panel. Out of the 133 wards, 67 of them will be reserved for women candidates. Out of the total 133 seats, 13 seats are reserved for scheduled castes while four seats are reserved for scheduled tribes.