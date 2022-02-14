Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Civic elections: Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation receives 997 objections on draft ward demarcation
Civic elections: Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation receives 997 objections on draft ward demarcation

Kalyan (E) MLA, Ganpat Gaikwad, has raised objections claiming that the civic body has not followed any of the Election Commission guidelines while forming the revised wards ahead of the civic elections; he added that some of the wards also have parts of Ulhasnagar city included in it
Till Monday, the last day for raising objections on the draft ward demarcation for the upcoming civic elections, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation has received 997 objections. (HT FILE)
Published on Feb 14, 2022 10:33 PM IST
BySajana Nambiar, Kalyan

Till Monday, the last day for raising objections on the draft ward demarcation for the upcoming civic polls, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has received 997 objections.

Kalyan (E) MLA, Ganpat Gaikwad, raised objections claiming that the civic body has not followed any of the Election Commission guidelines while forming the revised wards. He added that some of the wards also have parts of Ulhasnagar city included in it.

“The draft ward demarcation formed by the civic body is complete without following any guidelines that cannot be accepted. Also, some parts of the nearby Ulhasnagar city, which falls in another civic corporation limits, now comes under the wards of KDMC,” said Gaikwad.

As per Gaikwad, parts of Ulhasnagar 4 have been included in KDMC.

He added, “How can we have some parts of Ulhasnagar in Kalyan? People have been voting for their region for so many years and suddenly if there is a major change how, will they accept it? The civic body should consider this and take the necessary steps. Also, some wards are divided and separated. This will not only irk the citizens but also the civic officials.”

Earlier also, alert citizens forum had raised objections on the draft ward demarcation claiming that the civic body failed to do the demarcation as per the notification dated on October 5, 2021 by the state election commission.

“We have received a total of 997 objections so far, and all of them will be heard and discussed on February 18 at 11am at the KDMC headquarters,” said Madhavi Pophale, public relations officer, KDMC.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sajana Nambiar

    Sajana is a correspondent for Kalyan and has an experience of about four years covering civic and cultural issues for Thane edition of HT.

