MUMBAI: An official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was allegedly assaulted by a group of people while inspecting road work in the eastern suburbs, police said on Friday. The incident occurred at Kalina village in Santacruz east on Thursday afternoon, an official said. Civic official assaulted while inspecting road work

Assistant engineer Sachin Bandgar reached the site with his team to inspect ongoing road construction, when a woman running a pre-school in the locality asked them to stop the work. She claimed there were leakage issues on her premises due to the work, he said.

The woman allegedly threatened the civic team and called her husband, who asked them to produce the work order. Despite showing the document, the accused continued to argue. Next, four to five unidentified persons arrived and started allegedly assaulting Bandgar and his team.

One of the accused was detained but managed to flee from the police station. A case has been registered under section 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) of the BNS.

Civic engineers are upset, staging a protest outside the Vakola police station on Friday. They are demanding immediate arrests and stronger safeguards for employees on duty.

Late in the evening, Raja Akbar Qureshi and another accused who carried out the attack were taken into custody by the Vakola police.