‘Class 10, 12 exams like apple and cheese, can’t be compared’

Class 12 (higher secondary certificate) is a relatively important milestone in students’ career than Class 10 (secondary school certificate), said the state in its affidavit in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Bombay high court on Monday, justifying its decision to postpone Class 12 exams and scrap Class 10 exams. The government said while an assessment formula has been issued for Class 10, Class 12 exams have been postponed, adding that taking the same decision for the two would be “like comparing apple and cheese, just because both are edible”. The next hearing is likely on June 1.

The state on May 28 announced Class 10 students would be evaluated through internal assessment and results of Class 9 for 2020-21.

The affidavit, filed through Rajendra Pawar, deputy secretary, state school education department in response to the PIL by Pune resident and retired professor Dhananjay Kulkarni through advocate Uday Warunjikar, said SSC exams were cancelled considering the safety of students, teachers, parents and stakeholders amid second wave.

Kulkarni in his petition claimed there was no justification behind cancelling SSC exams, which nearly 16 lakh students were to appear for, while postponing HSC exams, which are attempted by nearly 14 lakh students. The state said final decisions pertaining to Class 12 exams would be based on consultation, discussion and guidance of stakeholders along with the Centre’s decision on national level. “It was thought fit that Class 12 board examinations were relatively more important milestones in the education of students as their future careers depend upon the same, as compared to 10th standard examinations…There would not be any debate that a Class 12 student would be more mature, independent, socially aware, bodily and mentally fit as compared to Class 10 student…it cannot be said that a decision that is taken in regard to holding or not, of any of these two examinations, must be uniformly made applicable to both these examinations. It is like comparing an apple with cheese only because both are edible.”

The affidavit said as there is a threat of a third wave in July or August, which experts say would affect those between 10 and 18 years of age, decisions pertaining to exams will have to be taken after due consideration.