Class 12 exams: After English, Hindi paper shows errors

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 23, 2023 01:53 AM IST

Mistakes in question papers disturb the concentration of children. This is why the board should implement an error-free exam campaign along with the copy-free exam campaign," said a teacher.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education’s (MSBSHSE) Class 12 examination started on Tuesday with an error in the English question paper. It was no different on Wednesday. This time errors in printing serial numbers were found in the Hindi question paper.

In question two, the ‘opposites’ of four words were to be written. However, the serial numbers of these words were printed as 1, 2, 1, 2, instead of 1, 2, 3, 4. Similarly, serial numbers to write four ‘similar words’ were numbered 1, 1, 1, 1, rather than 1, 2, 3, 4.

Many students got confused as they could answer only by writing the serial number. “Mistakes in question papers disturb the concentration of children. This is why the board should implement an error-free exam campaign along with the copy-free exam campaign,” said a teacher. Sharad Gosavi, chairman of the board, could not be contacted on the board’s decision regarding these mistakes.

Meanwhile, teacher’s boycott continues

Mukund Andhalkar, conveyer of the Maharashtra State Federation of the Junior College Teachers Organisation (MSFJCTO) said, “We had an almost two-hour meeting with school education minister Deepak Kesarkar on Wednesday, but no concrete decision was taken in the meeting. The education minister has given a positive response. After receiving the minutes of this discussion, the MSFJCTO executive decide whether or not to continue with the boycott.”

