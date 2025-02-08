MUMBAI: A class nine student at Podar International School on Friday died by suicide inside his school premises in Seawoods. Police said the student’s reason to take the extreme step is not clear yet. Class 9 student dies by suicide on campus in Seawoods

According to the police, the student reported to the school around 6.30am, as he always did. While all students were preparing for the morning assembly, he climbed the stairs leading to the canteen on the fifth floor.

“The CCTV footage at the canteen showed the boy climbing over the grills and reach to the adjoining parapet - the only place in the building which had an opening,” said the investigating officer of the case attached to the NRI Coastal police station.

The school administration rushed the boy to Apollo Hospital in Nerul where he was declared dead before admission. The body was then taken to a municipal hospital at Vashi for postmortem.

A parent of a student at the school, whose child was to attend the afternoon shift, said the school cancelled the afternoon shift due to “an unforeseen incident”. She said, “Class nine final examinations had commenced. On Friday, they had their Marathi paper, a graded subject.”

Senior police inspector of NRI Coastal police station said an Accidental Death Report was registered and further investigation is going on.

A member of the Podar International School’s administration said, “We are deeply shocked and saddened on hearing about the tragic incident that took place on February 7. One school student lost his life through suicide. The school is deeply appalled at the tragic loss of life and prays to God to give courage to the family of the victim. All support is being provided to the police authorities in their investigation of this matter. The school students will be counselled through this difficult period and the school will extend all support to the family during this difficult time.”