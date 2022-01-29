Class under tree near brick kiln helps school dropouts to resume studies in Ambernath

For hundreds of children, whose parents are working in brick kilns across Ambernath, the basic education has become easier.

Yuva Unity Foundation from Ambernath has initiated their education programme since December 2021. The classroom for these children has been set up under a random tree near the brick kiln by the teachers and the members of the Foundation.

The volunteers of the Foundation, around 50 of them, have been visiting the brick kiln and workers living in the area, and found that most children are out of school and missing the basic education. They inquire the workers about their children, their native, their work history and health conditions.

“We look for children who are out of school and provide them education in our project. These children could not attend their regular classes due to low income as well as lack of awareness on the importance of education. Our team has been counselling their parents to allow them to attend the class, which is set up just near the brick kiln where they work,” said Yogesh Chalwadi, founder of the Foundation.

Around 20 qualified teachers are associated with the Foundation to take the regular classes in 10 schools in Ambernath, Mulgaon Badlapur. The Foundation has managed to provide education to a total of 300 students so far.

Kamalbai Sonawane, a 58-year-old worker at the brick kiln, said, “We are from Jalgaon and migrated here to Ambernath to earn our livelihood. I work in a brick kiln near the South Indian College in Ambernath. My four grandchildren could not attend the school since the last two years as we have been migrating to places for work. When the Foundation approached us to let our children join the class, it came as a major relief for us as they could resume their studies.”

