Close to 34K cases in state, experts say third wave declining

Mumbai Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 33,914 Covid cases, prompting officials from the public health department to say that the third wave, which was driven by the Omicron variant, could be on the decline.

As many as 28,286 people tested positive on Monday after 141,949 tests were conducted. On Tuesday, 1,72,498 tests were conducted. However, the number of mortalities were higher at 86, compared to 36 on Monday. Mumbai too saw 1,815 new infections, compared to a marginally higher 1,857 cases on Monday.

Pune city recorded the highest number of cases at 5,323, followed by Pimpri Chinchwad (3,299), Nagpur city (3,023), and Pune district (2,047). A total of 13 patients with Omicron were reported in Maharashtra, and of these, 12 are from Pune city, and one from the neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad city. To date, a total of 2,858 patients infected with the Omicron strain have been reported in the state of which 1,534 have been discharged following a negative RTPCR test.

“The wave has begun to recede,” said Dr Pradeep Awate, the state’s surveillance officer. The third wave set in earlier in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and areas neighbouring Mumbai by December 22. This was because the Omicron variant arrived in India from foreign shores, and the effect was first felt in areas with international links and high population density. The wave also began waning earlier in these areas. “In other parts of the state, the rise started later, and is also expected to taper later,” he explained.

“The infection numbers are expected to be stable by January-end or the second week of February, and they will begin to decline gradually later,” added Awate. “We were expecting the cases to be one-and-half times of the second wave. But there were several variable factors. Though Omicron is more transmissible, the virgin population, which had not been vaccinated or had not been infected during the first and second wave (and hence lacked natural or virus-induced immunity), was in a minority. This restricted the spread of the strain,” he said.

Awate added that while around 50 to 60 per cent of the infections were breakthrough infections with those being fully vaccinated also testing positive, they were mostly mild and asymptomatic cases.

However, officials admit that the availability of rapid antigen test (RAT) kits that allow people to get themselves tested at home had ensured that these figures were not completely captured in the system. So far, around 3,00,000 people, of which 15,000 have tested positive through the home testing route, have uploaded their reports, though the actual number of those who have tested positive yet not informed the authorities is likely to be much higher, according to state officials.