Closure of Barave dry waste transfer station in Kalyan overburdening Umbarde
The closure of Barave dry waste transfer station in Kalyan for the last one month has led to overburdening on the Umbarde waste processing project. This has resulted in dry waste piling up on the streets and remaining uncollected in some parts of Kalyan and Dombivli.
The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has claimed that the station will be functional in another eight days.
In April, the Barave station caught fire twice, leading to its closure. KDMC suffered a loss of ₹3.5Cr as the entire machinery was damaged. The KDMC collects dry waste, segregates and recycles it at this station. A total of 200 metric tons of waste is managed at this station.
“Due to closure of the Barave station, the entire 200 metric tons of waste is sent to Umbarde landfilling, which already is looking after 300 metric tons of waste. So, the entire load is on Umbarde right now, which is why the management is affected. In the next eight days, things will return to normal once the Barave station resumes functioning,” said Milind Gaikwad, deputy engineer, waste management department, KDMC.
As per the KDMC records, a total of 550-650 metric tons is generated in KDMC limits daily. The Umbarde and Barave are the two main projects in the city that helps in managing the waste daily. With the closure of one project, the entire city is affected.
“There are places in the city where the waste is dumped on roads and not collected for several days. This leads to stink,” said Rishi Patil, 38, a resident of Barave, Kalyan (W).
“We can see garbage lying on the streets in most parts as they are not picked on time. There is a need to control the fire incidents to run the projects smoothly,” added Sreeniwas Ghanekar, founder, Alert Citizens Forum, Kalyan.
Balchandra Nemade, executive engineer, solid waste management projects, KDMC, claimed that the concerned contractor is asked to speed up the work.
-
Symbiosis Society assures HC to allow unvaccinated employees to resume work
Pune-based Symbiosis Society on Friday assured the Bombay high court that it would allow its unvaccinated employees, who had been sent on unpaid leave till they were fully vaccinated, to resume work. The assurance came in response to a petition filed by an employee who had challenged the January 20 notice by the institute, stating that it could not make vaccination mandatory, especially when he was unable to take the doses because of health issues.
-
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to set up 20 charging stations for electric vehicles in city
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has embarked on setting up 20 electric charging stations in the city, work on 18 of these stations is set to begin soon. A special review meeting led by municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, was held this week to take stock of the situation. At present, 20 locations have been finalised to set up the charging stations, work on 18 of these will begin soon.
-
Old water tank in Dombivli MIDC lying unused for years
Amidst water shortage during the summer in the Dombivli MIDC region, residents have requested the MIDC to utilise its old water storage tank that has been lying unused for several years. The water tank with a capacity of 20 lakh litres was built in 1980. The water tank is located in a 4,850sqm area. “This is also another reason for water shortage which the authority is completely neglecting,” added Raju Nalawade, social activist, Dombivli MIDC.
-
Select Navi Mumbai civic school students to be coached by Tendulkar academy at DY Patil Stadium
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will soon provide cricket coaching to students from its civic schools. NMMC is in the process of entering into an agreement with Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy and DY Patil Stadium. As per the agreement, 15-20 students from NMMC civic schools will be provided coaching by the TMGA at the stadium. NMMC has envisioned having both girls and boys teams to undergo training at the academy.
-
PMC to appoint IT nodal officers in all its departments
The Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to appoint IT nodal officers in all the departments as it will help to publish maximum information online and provide easy access to residents. General administration departments deputy commissioner Sachin Ithape issued a circular to all the departments and instructed them to appoint two officers from each department as IT nodal officers.
