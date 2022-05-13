Closure of Barave dry waste transfer station in Kalyan overburdening Umbarde

The closure of Barave dry waste transfer station in Kalyan for the last one month has led to overburdening on the Umbarde waste processing project. This has resulted in dry waste piling up on the streets and remaining uncollected in some parts of Kalyan and Dombivli.

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has claimed that the station will be functional in another eight days.

In April, the Barave station caught fire twice, leading to its closure. KDMC suffered a loss of ₹3.5Cr as the entire machinery was damaged. The KDMC collects dry waste, segregates and recycles it at this station. A total of 200 metric tons of waste is managed at this station.

“Due to closure of the Barave station, the entire 200 metric tons of waste is sent to Umbarde landfilling, which already is looking after 300 metric tons of waste. So, the entire load is on Umbarde right now, which is why the management is affected. In the next eight days, things will return to normal once the Barave station resumes functioning,” said Milind Gaikwad, deputy engineer, waste management department, KDMC.

As per the KDMC records, a total of 550-650 metric tons is generated in KDMC limits daily. The Umbarde and Barave are the two main projects in the city that helps in managing the waste daily. With the closure of one project, the entire city is affected.

“There are places in the city where the waste is dumped on roads and not collected for several days. This leads to stink,” said Rishi Patil, 38, a resident of Barave, Kalyan (W).

“We can see garbage lying on the streets in most parts as they are not picked on time. There is a need to control the fire incidents to run the projects smoothly,” added Sreeniwas Ghanekar, founder, Alert Citizens Forum, Kalyan.

Balchandra Nemade, executive engineer, solid waste management projects, KDMC, claimed that the concerned contractor is asked to speed up the work.

