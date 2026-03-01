MUMBAI: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday admitted that the response to the gas tanker accident on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway on February 3 was inadequate and announced a series of corrective steps, including framing a standard operating procedure (SOP) and examining the feasibility of airlifting damaged tankers in emergencies. CM admits delayed response Mumbai-Pune e-way tanker accident, seeks SOP and airlift option

The disruption began when a tanker carrying propylene- a highly inflammable gas - overturned on the Khopoli stretch of the expressway. Safety protocols were activated immediately, resulting in a complete halt of traffic. The closure lasted more than 33 hours, with vehicle queues stretching nearly 20 kilometres by the following evening. Thousands of commuters were stranded without adequate food, water, or essential supplies during the prolonged gridlock.

Replying to a calling attention motion in the Legislative Assembly, CM Fadnavis acknowledged that the response to the accident was “not as swift as expected”. He said oil companies, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Central government, have been asked to formulate a comprehensive SOP for handling accidents involving tankers carrying inflammable substances.

The issue was raised by MLAs Chetan Tupe, Amit Satam, Jayant Patil and Aaditya Thackeray. Thackeray demanded the setting up of a dedicated HAZMAT vehicle unit and fire-fighting systems in tunnels along the expressway. He also stressed the need for safer road conditions to prevent leaks caused by potholes and to ensure the smooth transport of hazardous materials. Patil suggested arranging helicopter access for police and emergency agencies to reach accident sites swiftly and providing real-time updates to commuters.

Responding to the debate, Fadnavis said the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) on the expressway would be used more effectively in future to provide real-time alerts and traffic advisories. He admitted that most companies transporting hazardous gases currently lack adequate emergency equipment and do not follow a defined SOP. “The state too does not have a dedicated SOP. Instructions have been issued to prepare one,” he said.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is examining whether damaged or leaking tankers can be airlifted during future emergencies. However, Fadnavis noted that helicopters are not permitted to operate after sunset in India, limiting their practical use in such situations.

Sarnaik maintained that despite the severe congestion, traffic police and MSRDC officials managed the situation efficiently. He added that MSRDC has decided to refund the toll collected during the 36-hour disruption. While airlifting leaking tankers is practised in some developed countries, feasibility studies are underway to assess whether the option can be implemented in Maharashtra, he said.