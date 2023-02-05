CM announces planning authority for Konkan, water connectivity with the city

Mumbai: In order to forge strong connections with the voters from the Konkan region, chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday separately attended the popular Anganewadi Yatra.

CM Shinde also took this opportunity to announce that the state government will establish the Konkan Area Development And Planning Authority for the region. In addition to this, Shinde also said that his government will develop water transport connectivity between Mumbai and Konkan region.

The Anganewadi festival of Sindhudurg district honours the local deity Bharadi Devi and is very popular among the people mainly from Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. Both these districts were also strongholds of Shiv Sena before the party split. In order to strengthen the party base in the region, both Shinde and Fadnavis visited the place on Saturday but separately.

CM Shinde visited Anganewadi in the morning and used the opportunity to announce the Konkan Area Development And Planning Authority for the development of the region. He also declared that his government would develop seawater transport infrastructure and facilities to encourage tourism in Konkan. His efforts also aim to link the region with Mumbai with an effective water transport system. He also declared that the state government will speed up the road project connecting Mumbai with Sindhudurg.

Dy CM Fadnavis in his speech assured full cooperation to the development of Konkan. “We want to bring the oil refinery into the region for development. I also assured the allocations for the development of the tourism sector in Konkan. Chipi airport will be a game changer for the region and credit for it goes to union minister Narayan Rane,” said Fadnavis.

Rane expressed displeasure over the Dy CM post to Fadnavis

Union minister Narayan Rane in his speech at BJP rally in Anganewadi Yatra expressed his displeasure over the political developments that forced Fadnavis to accept the post of deputy chief minister. “Fadnavis is a leader with great capacity and I find it difficult to call him former CM instead of CM,” said Rane, indicating the general feeling in the BJP for accepting second place in the ruling alliance.