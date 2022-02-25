CM breaks silence, comes down on BJP over misuse of Central probe agencies

Breaking his silence over the arrest of state minister Nawab Malik by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on money-laundering charges, Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government over misuse of Central agencies.

He said the way Central investigating agencies are active in Maharashtra and West Bengal, it appears that they have no presence in other states. “The attempt to defame Maharashtra through raids needs to be condemned,” he said, adding that everyone has his days but that are bound to change.

Thackeray was reacting for the first time after Malik’s arrest on Wednesday and the income tax (I-T) department raids on the premises of Shiv Sena corporator Yashwant Jadhav on Friday. The CM made the comments in an interview at an event organised by Loksatta.

“If not (to see action by Central agencies as part of politics) then how to see it. Except Maharashtra and West Bengal, it appears that Central agencies have no existence in any of the states. Look at such a big scam (ABG Shipyard fraud worth ₹23,000 crore) and drugs seizures in Gujarat, but in case of Maharashtra, a small quantity of cannabis is being projected as if farming of cannabis is going on in all the terrace gardens across the state, all corrupt practices are going on only in our state,” Thackeray said.

“Raids after raids; treating Maharashtra like it is the rottenest part of the country. Everyone has his days but one must remember they never remain the same,” he added.

Meanwhile, for the second day, leaders from the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) staged protests in various districts and cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Kolhapur and Dhule, to express solidarity with Malik, a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader. The agitations were held mainly by the NCP, which were joined by Congress and Sena workers.

The MVA has been alleging that the Centre is misusing probe agencies to trouble and dislodge the government.

“Malik has spent thirty years in public life. The (ED) has taken action against him only because he is speaking against the Central government. This is why he was linked with terrorism,” said state NCP chief Jayant Patil, who participated in a protest at Chembur.

Thackeray further said all the political parties want to be in power but misuse of Central agencies to get it even if there is no mandate has led to a struggle between states and the Centre.

“Do attack the opposition, but do not forget that we are a democratic country. Go before the people and get elected. But the mindset that I want to be in power even if the mandate is not in my favour, and I will get it by any means is something new. It has destroyed the country’s politics. This has also led to a tussle between states and the Centre, which we all are witnessing these days,” he said.

“You (BJP) have been given (the power) for the welfare of the people, not to destroy image and defame (the opposition) by making baseless accusations and to pretend to be clean like the one who has taken a holy dip in the Ganga,” he charged the Narendra Modi-led government without naming it.

Earlier, the Sena likened the Central investigating agencies to the Nazi army of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the situation in the country has become like Nazi Germany. An editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Friday said Modi, Shah and their Nazi army will not come back to power in 2024.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Raut, who is also the executive editor of Saamana, said, “The cruel Nazis used to listen to their dictator and would hurt innocent people to keep them in power. The situation in the country is no different.”

The editorial said Malik was framed because he was exposing the BJP and the Central investigating agencies.

“It was god’s wish that the BJP should not come to power in Maharashtra. In 2024, it seems to be lord Ram’s wish that Modi, Shah and their Nazi army should not come back to power. The deception used to frame one cabinet minister was a murder of the democracy,” it said.

It added, “Malik emerged from the ED office with a smile on his face, without any fear, and gave a slogan by waving his fist [that] he would not bow down before lies, would keep fighting and emerge victorious! The defeat of Hitlers’s Nazi army is inevitable.”

Responding to the Nazi remarks, Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Vishwas Pathak said the MVA and the Sena are getting frustrated as one leader after another is getting arrested.

“Even before the Modi government, action was taken against several leaders. These agencies operate independently and based on evidence. Basically, the Sena is frustrated as its ministers are getting booked and arrested. We did not pressure them to buy property of terrorist Dawood Ibrahim or construct illegal bungalows or engage in money laundering,” he said.

Several MVA leaders, legislators and ministers have been facing notices and action by the ED, and I-T searches over the past two years. Sena and NCP leaders and their families are on the radar of various Central probe agencies.

“The Central agencies are acting like slaves and are used to decimate the political opponents. In Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar and his family, Uddhav Thackeray and his family, Sanjay Raut and his family, Anil Parab, Anil Deshmukh, and others are being defamed and false cases are being created, while they (BJP) are celebrating. What kind of politics is this?” the editorial asked.

“It is surprising that the current rulers do not bear in mind that the way the Nazi demon rose, it ended as well. The Central agencies are working like Nazi forces now and are obeying the illegal orders of their political masters,” it added.